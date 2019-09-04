HINSDALE — The 13th Annual Ischua Valley Falling Leaves Regatta, benefiting the Ischua and Hinsdale volunteer fire departments, is set for Saturday, with setup and camping from Friday through Sunday.
Participants may select from two routes: the long route (7.8 miles) starting at Mill Street in Ischua and a shorter route starting at Farwell Road (5.1 miles).
The camping and sign-in location is the Hinsdale American Legion, Route 16 South, Box 222, Hinsdale, located on 15 acres of property directly off Route 16 alongside the Ischua Creek. The location offers ample space for parking and camping alike over an expansive area of park-like grounds running along the Ischua Creek.
Registration for camping and boating begins at 3 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, boats and entrants will be transported and in the water by 11 a.m.
The regatta may include any form of motorless boat running the Ischua Creek from Mill Street in Ischua to behind the Hinsdale Legion.