LITTLE VALLEY — The 177th annual Cattaraugus County Fair, which kicks off July 29, will include a triple double play.
There will be two demolition derbies — Monday and Sunday nights; two concerts — Morgan Wallen on Wednesday and Josh Turner on Thursday; and two monster truck rallies and ATV exhibition racing — Friday and Saturday.
Christina Charlesworth Golden, treasurer of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, which owns the fairgrounds and runs the County Fair, said fairgoers will be able to order tickets online again this year — including $8 advance sale admission tickets — $4 off the gate admission, through July 28 at Etix.com. Admission includes amusement rides and grandstand Monday and Tuesday nights.
All county fair tickets can be purchased online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/13340.
Advance sale tickets are also available locally at Community Bank offices, Cattaraugus County Bank offices, the Cattaraugus County Federal Credit Union office in Little Valley, Seneca Nation Federal Credit Union in Salamanca and the county fair office in Little Valley.
Golden said magician and hypnotist Lance Gifford will make his first appearance at the fair this year. Other free grounds entertainment shows include Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, Blaszak Tiger Show, Commerford Petting Zoo, Olde Indian River Lumberjack Show and Horses, Horses, Horses.
There’s plenty of fair food on the midway, in the infield, under the grandstand and at the 4-H Snack Shack and the new food pavilion at the horse ring.
A rising country star, Wallen will perform at 8 p.m. July 31. Opening act is Hardy. Seats are $35 for the track and $30 for bleachers.
Multi-platinum country hitmaker Josh Turner takes the stage on Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Track seats are going for $40, bleacher seats are $35 and grandstand, $35.
Good track seats are still available for Turner, and fewer track seats are left for Wallen, Golden said.
Some of the improvements at this year’s fair include:
- Blacktop in the 4-H Junior Dairy Barn.
- A new food stand pavillion by the horse ring.
- New exhibitor camping spots.
- Upgrades to grounds and grandstand speakers.
Exhibitors will bring in their animals and other exhibits on Sunday.
On Monday morning, soon after the first roosters crow, while the first cows are milked and other animals are being washed, all eyes will be on the horse ring for the Western Horse Show beginning at 9 a.m. There are all-day shows at the horse ring each day.
The Poultry Show also begins Monday at 9 a.m., followed by the Goat Show at 10:30 a.m. The Miniature Horse Show is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Participants in the July 29 Demolition Derby will start lining up to get into the fairgrounds early in the afternoon. Monday’s Demolition Derby starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s Championship Demolition Derby starts at 5 p.m. It’s not too late to enter. Call the fair office at 938-9146 for details.
Tuesday’s grandstand entertainment features the Western New York Pro Stock Tractor Pull at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday night at 7:30 and Saturday at 1:30 p.m., the Monster Mash Truck Rally roars in front of the grandstand. Also, exhibition ATV racing will be held in front of the grandstand both days.
Grandstand ticket holders will be able to attend a Monster Mash Truck Pit Party prior to the shows where they can see the Monster Trucks up close, meet drivers and get autographs. There will also be two mini-monster trucks at the fairgrounds.
Golden said a second Monster Truck show was added on Saturdays a few years ago because the Friday night show sold out. Now there are two sold out shows.
For more information and a daily schedule, check the County Fair website at www.cattarauguscofair.com.