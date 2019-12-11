BELMONT — It will not be until January before the next phase of the case against a Clarksville teen accused of killing his parents.
Originally, a court date was set for Dec. 17 to hear the results of a closed-door grand jury investigation today in the case against William J. Larson Jr., 17. According to the Allegany County court clerk’s office, the case was adjourned to Jan. 10 on a motion made by defense counsel.
Representing the teen is a team from the Allegany County Public Defender’s Office, led by Assistant Public Defender J.R. Carter.
Larson is facing two counts of second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony; and two counts of first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony, for the deaths of William Larson Sr., 67, and Lisa Larson, 49.
At a preliminary hearing in November, it was revealed that in a videotaped interview between Larson and New York State Police investigators Larson confessed to killing his father, Larson Sr., but he claimed the older Larson killed Lisa Larson.
In the recording, which had distorted audio that was difficult to hear at times, Larson said he was awakened Nov. 5 by his father “ripping the door off” of his bedroom. At that time, Larson said his father was high on methamphetamines and had already killed Lisa Larson.
With the elder Larson attempting to leave in a green Chevrolet Blazer with a box of family valuables, the son claimed he fired a warning shot at the vehicle, striking the dashboard and windshield. He then fired a second shot, killing his father.
The preliminary autopsy report for the elder William Larson indicates he was shot in the torso, as well as stabbed in the right lower chest, the middle of the left side of the chest and in the left flank. The cause of death was listed as multiple injuries.
The report for Lisa Lawson indicates she died from a single stab wound to the left side of her chest, which severed the pulmonary artery and aorta. She was also shot in the right leg.
Firefighters were called to the scene at around 11:40 p.m. Nov. 20 for a structure fire at the address. Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted by someone identified as Larson, who attempted to block access to the structure. West Clarksville and Portville firefighters entered the building to rescue the individuals and fight the blaze, which was confined to one room of the residence.
Following the discovery of the bodies and contact with law enforcement by firefighters, Larson fled into the woods on foot. A manhunt, lasting until nightfall, involved dozens of state troopers, tactical teams, Environmental Conservation Officers and Forest Rangers. Various techniques were used in the search, including K-9 units, a helicopter with infrared imaging equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Larson was picked up just before 5 p.m. by a trooper on patrol, and he was charged at 8:22 p.m. that evening.
