Tanker truck rolls on S. Nine Mile

At approximately 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, a fuel supply truck with reportedly 85,000 gallons of fuel veered into the soft shoulder of South Nine Mile Road in Allegany, causing the truck to overturn on it’s side. While there was no apparent leakage, the road was closed for at least 10 hours until it was clear.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Kintner

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

