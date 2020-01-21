ALLEGANY — Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, and Stella Balcerzak, parish chair at St. John the Baptist Church, were honored this past weekend during a volunteer training workshop to help launch Catholic Charities’ Appeal 2020.
Sweitzer received a Hero of Hope Partner Award for her collaboration efforts with Catholic Charities’ Kinship Caregivers Program, while Balcerzak received a Volunteer Award for her longtime dedication to the Appeal.
The event was held at the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in preparation for the 96th annual campaign, which carries a goal of $10 million.
“Barb began seeking community grants for Kinship Caregivers, and when she realized that Catholic Charities was already doing the work, she proposed a collaboration,” said Anne Miles, Allegany and Cattaraugus counties district director of Catholic Charities. “She discussed that we could join our efforts, utilize the YMCA facilities, staff, resources, and provide YMCA memberships for relative and nonrelative caregiver families. The collaboration has been going strong since September and we have seen our groups double in size.”
Balcerzak, now in her 26th year of leading the Appeal at St. John the Baptist Church in West Valley, started helping with the Appeal when she was in her 60s after retiring from a career with Trico and Curtiss Wright. From the time she joined the parish Appeal team until today, Balcerzak — now in her 90s — drives from farm to farm and to parishioners’ homes collecting donations.
“Stella is the embodiment of Catholic Charities’ mission,” said Rick Cronin, chair of Appeal 2020, who presented the award. “She is dedicated, compassionate and always thinking of and caring for her neighbors in West Valley.”
In addition, clients Sherry and Maggie Bishop shared how the Catholic Charities’ Kinship Caregiver Program has supported their family over the past seven years.
Catholic Charities provided assistance which impacted more than 160,000 individuals, Catholics and non-Catholics alike during the past year, including 4,139 individuals in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties. Donors from Allegany and Cattaraugus counties contributed $399,902 to the 2019 Appeal.
To make a donation to the 2020 Appeal or for more information contact Catholic Charities at 218-1400 or go to ccwny.org.