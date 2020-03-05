OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council at 110 West State St. invites the community to an opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Friday of the “A Sustainable Perspective” exhibit, which will showcase the artwork of Nicole Shields.
The event is free and open to the public and will feature Shields’ original works using mixed media to create beautiful images of life on the farm.
Shields’ art incorporates many mediums including painting and photography mixed media pieces on fabric and recycled farm materials. She creates her paintings by sewing fabric together, stretching it over frames and then adding photographs, paint and colored pencil to create a unique perspective.
Shields says, “I regularly use my farm and rural surroundings as subject matter for my artwork. I am interested in the natural beauty of this scenic area.... I believe that we look at the same surroundings all day long and sometimes we take for granted how beautiful our surroundings really are.”
Shields is a mother of two who lives and works in Randolph and has been an art educator at Cassadaga Valley Junior/Senior High School for the past 13 years. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a master’s degree in art education. In addition to teaching full time, Shields and her husband, Seth, operate a small farm.
After the opening reception, the exhibit can also be seen at the gallery from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.