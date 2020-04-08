Local superintendents provided comments regarding news that the June Regents exams have been canceled for students across the state.
The cancellation was announced Monday by Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa, with further guidance on the directives for school districts. Schools throughout the state have been closed for more than three weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, many students have worked remotely, or through learning packets provided by school districts, during that time.
On Tuesday, the State Education Department released guidelines to school districts on modifications to requirements for students to graduate and earn their high school diplomas, credentials and endorsements.
When contacted, Scott Payne, district superintendent of Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, said he was still unpacking documents provided by the state regarding the educational course of action expected of districts.
“We have a call with a group of superintendents this afternoon (Tuesday) which I assume will give more updated information,” Payne said. “It’s going to take some time to digest. … What I can see is we have some decisions to make on how we’re handling things locally. I’m going to encourage our leaders to act in lockstep and make sure we’re all on the same page.”
On a related note, Payne said the food plan provided by school districts for students will continue following the Easter holiday, as the previously planned spring break in districts had been cancelled by the governor. Districts have been providing packages of lunch, as well as breakfasts in some cases, for students to pick up at locations in their communities.
In commenting on the Regents cancellation, Olean City School District Superintendent Rick Moore said the matter shouldn’t present a huge issue.
“The state gave us pretty clear directions which are good,” Moore said. “I think, if anything, (the state) did what we’ve been doing and that’s erring on the side of children — they want to make sure everybody gets through and graduates.”
Moore said if students continue on with their distant learning studies and follow the teachers’ instructions, they should do well.
“And with graduation, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he added. “We will have a nice ceremony on some level at some time.”
Allegany-Limestone Central School District Superintendent Tony Giannicchi also weighed in on the issue.
“With the current closure of schools and instruction being delivered remotely it only makes sense that the Regents exams were cancelled,” Giannicchi stated. “It would be hard to have a fair assessment for students because of the amount of material required on the exams.”
The New York State Education Department said, to qualify for the exemptions from the Regents exams, students must meet one of these requirements:
• A student must be enrolled in a course that would have ended in a Regents exam, and have earned a passing grade and credit for that class.
• If the student is in a Regents class but failed to earn the credit by the end of the year, the student must return for summer instruction to make up the failed course and earn the course credit. That student would get a diploma in August.
• If the student was previously enrolled in the class, achieved course credit but needed to take the test for a passing score.
Student transcripts are not to reflect an exam score for any examination for which the student is exempted, NYSED said.
The 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics are rescheduled to 2022, the state said.
“In times of crisis difficult decisions must be made and the Board of Regents knows these are ultimately the right ones for New York’s students,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “We are putting the safety of children, families and educators first, while ensuring that the hard work done by our students and teachers is honored.
“These are extraordinary decisions for an unprecedented time, and we thank our school communities for their support and continuing dedication during the statewide school closure.”