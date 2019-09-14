Airbnb rentals netted Cattaraugus County hosts $761,000 for the summer months, with 7,200 guests during the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
In Allegany County, Airbnb hosts counted 1,700 guests for $152,000 in bookings, according to an Airbnb Western New York counties report.
Across five Western New York counties, Airbnb recorded 93,300 summer guests with $8.6 million in short-term rentals.
Erie County posted 43,600 Airbnb guests and host income of $4 million; Niagara County, 32,200 guests and $2.4 million in host income; and Chautauqua County had 8,500 guests and $1.3 million in host income.
Ellicottville was the third-highest destination for Airbnb guests. Only Buffalo and Niagara Falls had more Airbnb rentals. North Tonawanda and Jamestown round out the top five Airbnb destinations in Western New York.
Airbnb has tax agreements with both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties to remit sales and occupancy taxes from Airbnb rentals directly to the counties.
Cattaraugus County Treasurer Joseph G. Keller’s office keeps track of the county’s occupancy tax payments.
The 5% bed tax was enacted several years ago. In the past few years, Airbnb agreed to include the bed tax in its online transactions and remit it to the county monthly.
Last year, Keller said, Airbnb hosts in Cattaraugus County earned more than $2 million from rentals.
Countywide, the occupancy tax Generated $954,824 for the county last year, Keller said. Airbnb receipts were not sparated out of total bed tax receipts for the four quarters of 2018.
The lion’s share of the bed tax in 2018 came from the Ellicottville area, $501,338, with $229,231 of the total coming in December, January and February, the peak skiing months in a village with two ski resorts. The summer months generated $104,452 in bed tax from Ellicottville lodgings, followed by $87,720 in the fall months and $79,935 in the spring.
Lodgings in the Allegany area accounted for just under half of the occupancy tax from Ellicottville, $222,158, followed by Olean with about half the tax of Allegany, $111,145.