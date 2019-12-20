BRADFORD, Pa. — Several Democratic candidates for president are calling for an end to the hydraulic fracturing method of drilling for natural gas, but the U.S. Chamber of Commerce warns the impact on states like Pennsylvania could be devastating.
The Chamber’s Global Energy Institute released a study Thursday that said such a ban would eliminate 609,000 jobs between 2021 and 2025, and would reduce the state’s gross domestic product by $261 billion over the same time period.
“The average Pennsylvania consumer will see their cost of living increase by $4,654 by 2025, while household income would decrease by $114 billion,” the report states. “With a fracking ban in place, there would be $23.4 billion less in state and local tax revenue.”
Conversely, Brian Swartz, a scientist at Johns Hopkins University, has spoken publicly about the need for a ban, saying the process’s impact on public health and climate change isn’t worth the rest. Swartz told a public health conference in Pittsburgh earlier this year that being close to fracking increases the likelihood of asthma, premature birth, headaches and maternal stress levels.
“This is billions and billions of dollars of investment that is going to destroy the climate,” Swartz told NPR.
Fracking has been banned in New York state by Gov. Andrew Cuomo since 2014.
The U.S. Chamber report indicates that the rise of fracking has helped improve the environment. The report notes U.S. carbon dioxide emissions have been reduced by more than 2.8 billion metric tons since 2005 — roughly the equivalent of annual emissions from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom combined.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., has spoken out against the possibility of a president being permitted to ban fracking at the federal level. He has introduced legislation that would bar a president from being able to unilaterally ban fracking.
“These stats are scary,” Toomey wrote on Twitter Thursday regarding the chamber’s report. “The unilateral banning of natural gas fracking by a future president would devastate the U.S./PA economies. To help safeguard against this, the Senate should pass my measure making clear that no president has the authority to ban fracking on private land.”
Toomey’s resolution would reaffirm state primacy over regulating fracking on state and private lands. Specifically, the resolution asserts that the U.S. president does not have the authority to impose a fracking ban on state and private land.
Further, this resolution would warn that the president should not attempt to declare a fracking ban on federal land. Information from Toomey’s office indicated oil production on federal land comprises 24% of all U.S. oil production, and natural gas production on federal land comprises 13% of all the U.S. natural gas production.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., whose north central Pennsylvania district includes much of the Marcellus shale region where fracking occurs, spoke of how necessary shale development has been to the economy.
“Shale development, perhaps most notably the Marcellus, has been a game changer for the American economy and national energy security,” Thompson said. “Pennsylvania knows the positives firsthand, so broadly banning hydraulic fracturing makes little sense.”
Thompson added the courts have spoken on the issue, prohibiting federal regulation of the process on private lands.
“What we are hearing from liberal presidential hopefuls is nothing more than lip service to activists so they can endure a highly contested primary,” Thompson said.