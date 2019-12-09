ALBANY — A new study finds New York could save roughly 586 lives a year if prior authorization requirements were removed on medications used to treat opioid addiction in the state’s Medicaid population.
The study, prepared for the Legal Action Center by the North Carolina research institute RTI International, comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reviewing whether to sign or veto a bill that would do just that. Another bill that would do the same for the state’s commercially insured population is also under review by his office.
The practice of prior authorization, in which doctors must obtain advance coverage approval from a patient’s health insurer before administering certain prescribed medications or treatment, is intended to control costs and ensure appropriate care is being delivered.
But it’s become a source of frustration for physicians who say it delays patient care, adds to their administrative workload, and undermines their medical judgment and expertise. It also harms patients, they say. In a survey by the American Medical Association last year, 28% of physicians said prior authorization had led to a serious adverse event for their patients such as death, hospitalization, disability or permanent bodily damage.
As the opioid epidemic has raged, a growing number of health care professionals and advocates have called for lifting prior authorization requirements on all medication assisted treatment (MAT), which cuts an addicted person’s chance of dying by more than half and leads to decreased utilization of emergency departments.
Indeed, the study released Friday found that removing prior authorization on MAT drugs for the state’s Medicaid population would result in a 42% decrease in both inpatient admissions and emergency department visits. That would translate to $51.9 million in savings a year.
“Decades of research show overwhelming evidence that medication for opioid use disorder, when provided promptly, can save lives,” said Paul Samuels, director and president of the Legal Action Center, a nonprofit that advocates for people with histories of addiction, HIV/AIDS or criminal records.
Samuels says the study offers “clear and compelling evidence” that removing prior authorization would get more people on MAT while saving lives and health care costs.
The study was limited by a lack of certain data, such as actual prescription drug costs which are negotiated in secret (efforts to change this process face fierce opposition) and the specific criteria used to develop preferred drug lists and managed care formularies.
To compensate, RTI International used other data sources to craft a hypothetical New York Medicaid formulary that requires prior authorization on all buprenorphine products used to treat opioid addiction and compared it to a medication list without any requirements.
In a separate but recent study, researchers at the institute had determined that lifting requirements on these products would result in 20% more people receiving them.
With additional research finding that an opioid-addicted person cuts their chances of dying by more than half once they go on MAT, they applied those assumptions to the number of New York Medicaid beneficiaries with a diagnosis of opioid use disorder currently on MAT and those not currently on MAT, and found New York would cut its opioid-involved fatalities by 20% over a 12-month period, saving 586 lives.
Health care savings were calculated using state Medicaid data from 2018. That year, New York spent $215 million on opioid-related health care events, with the bulk of it ($195 million) coming from inpatient admissions. By comparison, the state spent $64 million on buprenorphine that year.
“As New York grapples with a sizable budget deficit caused, in part, by unnecessary hospitalizations, evidence from this study suggests that if the governor signs this bill, New York state could reduce its deficit and save lives,” said John Coppola, executive director of the New York Association of Addiction Services and Professionals.
The state is facing a $6 billion budget gap in its current fiscal year that has prompted a warning from credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service. Driven largely by a $4 billion deficit in the state Medicaid program, providers are anticipating $1.8 billion in cuts before the fiscal year ends in March 2020, and potentially more in the future.
Democratic state Sen. Pete Harckham, who chairs a committee on substance abuse and who’s co-sponsoring the prior authorization legislation, said any concern about the upfront cost of getting more Medicaid beneficiaries onto MAT would be misguided.
“It would be penny wise and pound foolish because if you can invest $1 and save $10 wouldn’t you do that?” he said. “If you could invest $1 and save 10 lives wouldn’t you do that?”
The insurer’s perspective
Insurers argue prior authorization serves an important role in a health care system known for waste, redundancy and high costs.
The process can help lower costs by rejecting medications that have lower-cost, equally-effective alternatives. Insurers can also spot waste if, for example, redundant drugs, tests and procedures are being ordered.
But they also argue it’s not always about cost.
“Prior authorization is often mischaracterized as being used by health plans solely to control costs,” said Leslie Moran, senior vice president of the New York Health Plan Association. “Prior authorization also helps plans to ensure that their members receive the best care in the right setting to ensure medical necessity and appropriateness of care.”
Certain MAT drugs are better than others in certain situations, she said, and some come with side effects that could interact negatively with other medications or drugs a person may be taking.
“With regard to some (substance use disorder) services, prior authorization may be used in the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification and to ensure that is part of a comprehensive treatment program,” she said.
Prior authorization can also help identify for the requesting physician medication that may have been prescribed by another physician, Moran said.
“With many patients taking several different drugs to treat their illnesses, these checks are especially important,” she said.