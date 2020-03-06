ST. BONAVENTURE — Area universities halted overseas travel and have recalled students and staff due to the coronavirus outbreak.
St. Bonaventure University President Dennis DePerro, in a message to the campus on Wednesday, said that student contact with areas hit hard by the disease have been limited.
“Only one St. Bonaventure student studying abroad this semester was in a high-risk zone, but that student has returned to the United States and will be completing her program online at home,” DePerro said.
At least one study abroad opportunity has been terminated for the year, with more possible.
“The university has already made the decision to cancel its summer study abroad program in China,” DePerro said. We are communicating regularly with program directors for other summer study abroad programs and will make a decision on the fate of those programs within the next few weeks.”
Officials cautioned prospective students to hold off booking flights for the programs in case such operations are suspended.
St. Bonaventure officials did not respond to a request for comment on how many students typically enroll in such study abroad programs.
According to the university’s website, the university participates in study abroad programs with CEA, offering opportunities in South America and Europe. Summer study programs are typically offered in China, England, Italy and Spain.
THE UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH at Bradford, Pa., is also seeing programming affected by the virus, as Pitt officials halted all overseas study abroad efforts on Tuesday.
“The health and safety of everyone in University of Pittsburgh community is a top priority. For that reason, Pitt has decided to cancel all university-sponsored spring break study abroad and spring break study away programs that require air travel,” the school stated. “In addition, Pitt is taking a proactive approach to locations with an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, and thus is requiring students who are studying abroad in France, Germany and Spain to return to the United States. We ask that members of the Pitt community returning from those countries practice social distancing for a period of 14 days.
“These are not decisions the University takes lightly. We know that they will have numerous implications for the students and faculty whose travel plans will now change. However, in light of the CDC’s guidance, Pitt is exercising caution and taking all reasonable precautions to protect the Pitt community.”
ALFRED STATE COLLEGE, as part of the State University of New York system, also saw its overseas study programs canceled this week.
“As we continue to see a rise in cases of novel coronavirus around the world, we are taking every precaution necessary and mobilizing our public health system to protect New Yorkers,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. “Out of an abundance of caution, SUNY and CUNY study abroad programs in the highest impacted countries will be suspended effective immediately and all students and staff will return to New York and begin a 14-day quarantine.”
According to Alfred State College’s website, study abroad opportunities are offered in Sorrento, Italy; Tokyo; and Haiti. College officials did not respond to a request for comment by press time on how many students are participating in such programs.
HOUGHTON COLLEGE officials reported no serious risk to students around the globe at this time.
“The health and safety of students, faculty and staff are of primary importance, and the College’s response will err on the side of caution. At this time, there are no indications that immediate action is necessary,” the college’s Emergency Management Team said in a statement to the Times Herald. “At this time, Houghton College does not have any programs in high-risk zones, nor do we have planned travel programs to those zones for our Mayterm session. We are closely monitoring travel recommendations in order to ensure the health and safety of our study-abroad students.”
Study abroad programs from the college send students to England, East Africa, Costa Rica and Sierra Leone; as well as programs through the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities in Europe, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Australia.
“Campus leaders are working closely with study abroad program directors and other faculty members to establish protocols to allow students to finish out their coursework should suspension or cancellation become necessary in the future. Students travelling for non-college reasons are working with campus leaders on a case by case basis as their situation necessitates.”
The college also reported that one alumnae is taking on a major role in the federal response to the disease.
Dr. Deborah Birx, Houghton College Class of 1976, has been appointed to the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force as the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, according to college officials.
Birx majored in chemistry at Houghton, later earning her medical doctorate from the Hershey School of Medicine at Penn State. She served in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of colonel. She focused on internal medicine and immunology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the National Institute of Health. She was the director of the military HIV research program from 1996 to 2005, later working as director of the CDC’s Division of Global HIV/AIDS.
She was appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate as the U.S. global aid coordinator in 2014, a post that carries the rank of ambassador. On Feb. 27, she was named by Vice President Mike Pence to the coronavirus response coordinator post.
Birx is slated to be the May commencement keynote speaker at the college.
NO ALFRED UNIVERSITY study abroad programs have been affected by the outbreak, its president, Mark Zupan, said earlier this week.
“We are not currently cancelling University-sponsored domestic travel,” he said. “However, any international travel to a country that has declared a level 3 or level 4 covid-19 status will be cancelled. Anyone returning from a country designated at level 3 or 4 status will be expected to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to our campus.
“The coronavirus situation is a continually evolving one, and we expect to see more countries added to the ‘no travel’ list as the weeks progress, and will watch the status of our domestic front as well; we will continue to update the policy and the affected areas as warranted.”
Students who live in affected areas will be allowed to stay on campus for free during spring break next week, he added.