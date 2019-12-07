OLEAN — In one corner of the Career Fair at Jamestown Community College in Olean, a dog was being groomed in front of students interested in animal sciences, while at another table a chemist showed a student a rubber-like flying disc he created in his lab.
Each of the 40 participating businesses and agencies at the annual Career Horizons event Friday gave high school students a brief — and often interesting — look at their professions.
The event, conducted in JCC’s College Center Building, the Cutco Theater and the Library and Liberal Arts Center, attracted approximately 880 students from 21 area schools, said Melissa Riehle, assistant director of JCC’s admissions department.
“They are here for an hour and a half segments and then they go back” to their schools, Riehle said of the students. “They do three different things while they’re here — they participate in two informational sessions, and they learn about soft skills and time management. Then they participate in a session (titled), ‘The More You Learn, The More You Earn.’”
Riehle said the occupations displayed at the event provided students, who were in grades nine and 10, a brief look at what is involved with various careers.
Riehle said her goal, from an admissions and recruiting standpoint, is to give students as much exposure to JCC as possible.
“The more times we can get them on our campus, and the more familiarity they get, the better,” she explained. “We always want to give students as much exposure to the campus as we can.”
Participating agencies at the event included the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Amy George said the career fair is a good way to provide information to students interested in the law enforcement profession.
“We get students from all the different schools in the area, so it’s a good opportunity for them to look at different career choices before they come into college,” George said. “There are different academies for corrections, as well as for the patrol side (of law enforcement), so we let them know the difference between the two. A lot of them don’t know what is entailed in the job.
“It’s a start for them to start thinking in a certain kind of direction, or maybe a couple of directions,” she added.
At the Olean BOCES table for the animal science program, senior student Kirsten Burton was found grooming a golden retriever named Mayzie. Burton said she took the BOCES program as a junior, as well, and plans to pursue a career in animal sciences.
“You learn about so many fields you can go into” through the BOCES program, Burton said.
BOCES instructor Lynn Telaak said the school and several of its departments participate in the JCC event each year. She noted the BOCES’ programs give teenagers an opportunity to “try on” a profession or career while still in high school.
“My students go off in a lot of directions,” Telaak stated. “We have quite a few vet techs, and occasionally I’ll have one that wants to become a vet.”
At the Alfred State College of Technology table, associate professor Melissa Blake was on-hand to talk to students about a career in court reporting, which is a well-paying profession.
“We have a severe shortage of court reporters, not just in New York state” but in the rest of the country as well, Blake said. “It’s an excellent career, it’s so exciting” and is needed in a number of professions that include trained individuals who write captions for television shows or sporting events.
Students who commented on Career Horizons included Janet Marshall and Joe Randolph of the Portville Central School District. Both had just visited the BOCES’ animal science display.
Marshall said she had attended similar career events at her school district, but liked the JCC program, as well.
“I would love to get into animal science because I love animals,” Marshall shared.
Randolph added, “I think this is cool, it shows kids the careers they can have.”
In addition to JCC, other sponsors for the event include Cattaraugus County Counselors Association, Summit Wealth Management and the Dream It, Do It organization.