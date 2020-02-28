BOLIVAR — The Steuben Trust Co. branch in Bolivar will be one of three closing in May as the bank becomes part of Community Bank N.A.
In a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification issued Feb. 20, the Hornell-based bank announced that 60 employees at the headquarters and at six other locations will be laid off between May 15-28. Four of those employees work in Bolivar.
The closure appears to be a matter of redundancy following the merger — Community Bank operates a branch at 380 Main St., about two blocks from the Steuben Trust branch.
The closing branches include Bolivar, Alfred and Geneseo. A worker each at locations in Belmont and Rochester will also be laid off, while two will be laid off in Warsaw.
In October, Community Bank and Steuben Trust announced the sale, with a value of around $107 million.
“Together, we will strive to continue building quality relationships and to better serve our valued customers and communities, as our companies have over the past 150 years,” company officials said in a press release. “We are excited about the opportunity to bring together two strong and culturally aligned companies that will continue to provide excellence in financial services. The merger is consistent with Community Bank and Steuben Trust Company’s long term commitment to provide an enhanced customer experience.”
Steuben Trust was founded in 1902. The bank currently has branches in Alfred, Andover, Arkport, Bath, Belmont, Bolivar, Canaseraga, Canisteo, Clarence, Geneseo, Henrietta, Warsaw and Wellsville.
One location, in Whitesville, was closed in December.
Headquartered in Dewitt, Community Bank has more than 260 locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Local sites include Olean, Salamanca, Cuba, Portville, Wellsville, Angelica, Belfast and Franklinville.
The area also houses some administrative operations on North Union Street in Olean and in the town of Allegany. Earlier this winter, the company closed its Westons Mills branch.