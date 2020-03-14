BATH — Steuben County has declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19, effective 12 a.m. Wednesday.
Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler and Public Health Director Darlene Smith met with school superintendents to plan for extended closing of schools. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, through his executive order of March 13, placed authority for school dismissal at the local level.
Steuben County officials have directed schools to close beginning March 18 through April 12.
Schools in Steuben County will be utilizing Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 to prepare staff and students for this extended dismissal.
The Hornell City School District will be closed Monday, allowing a conference day for faculty and support staff.
County officials stress that these measures are precautionary in nature and there remains zero positive cases in the county.