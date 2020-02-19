February is a paradox. On the one hand, it’s the shortest month of the year but it feels like the longest month to me.
And we’re much closer to the start of spring than we are to the start of winter, but it feels like we’re in the depths of winter because we often experience our coldest temperatures in February.
So February is when I try to spend as much time as I can at the gym to stay healthy and as much time as I can outdoors to stay sane.
I’ve long since given up cross-country skiing as winter recreation since my balance has deteriorated as I’ve gotten older, but snowshoeing has taken its place and I try to get out every weekend — even if it’s just puttering around my own property. I find it helpful to use ski poles when snowshoeing to assist with balance on tricky slopes and to force myself to reach forward as if I were cross-country skiing, which provides a better overall workout.
When deciding where to go, I take into account several factors. First, there needs to be parking where I can pull in and pull out without getting stuck. Second, I try to find locations where I won’t encounter vehicles, whether they be cars, snowmobiles or ATVs, because vehicles produce fumes and fumes compromise the benefits of a winter cardio workout.
And third, there needs to be the possibility of seeing wildlife, which for me generally means locations with conifer trees, including pine, spruce, hemlock or larch, since all of those provide both food and shelter for birds.
Putting all those criteria together, I generally end up at our state forests, which have well-maintained roads with gates that are closed to vehicles in the winter and, depending on which ones I go to, plow drivers may have cleared an area wide enough to park one or two cars near the gate.
What makes state forests interesting in winter is the change in the depth and quality of the snow, depending on where they are in the county. Bush Hill State Forest in Farmersville, for example, is deeper into the snow belt than, say, Golden Hill State Forest, so snowshoes are more useful there.
Plus, there’s almost always room for parking on Peet Hill Road at Bush Hill State Forest, and if you have two cars you can park one on Stebbins Road and ski down to the second car on Peet Hill Road. I generally snowshoe up from Peet Hill Road, and if I get there early and I’m breaking trail through fresh powder, the experience is as sublime as it is strenuous.
So what birds am I seeing? Although there are days when I don’t see any birds, particularly if it’s very cold or windy, I can generally count on seeing resident birds, including red-breasted and white-breasted nuthatches, black-capped chickadees, blue jays, one or two species of woodpecker, crows, ravens and the occasional golden-crowned kinglet. If I’m lucky, I’ll also see ruffed grouse, one or two species of hawk and winter finches.
If you’ve never seen a ruffed grouse you’re not alone, since grouse is a bird more frequently heard than seen. But if you’re in the woods in the spring — particularly around conifer trees or quaking aspens — you may have heard what sounds like an outboard motor starting up. By pumping up its chest and moving its wings forward and backward at increasing speed, the sound of the air moving through the grouse’s feathers creates a low frequency thumping sound that has been likened to the sound of an outboard.
The grouse uses that thumping as a way to establish territory and to attract a mate, and if you’re fortunate enough to see a displaying male, you’ll see puffed up black neck feathers that gives the male a “ruff” appearance, which is how it got its name. Grouse is a game bird in New York state and legislation was passed in the early 1700s to protect the species from overhunting.
Another bird that was over-hunted — although not as a game bird — is the rough-legged hawk. This hawk breed nest on the tundra, where they prey on lemmings during the summer, so we only see them during the winter when they come south to find food. Since rough-legged hawks don’t encounter humans on the tundra, they’re less likely to fear people during the winter, which makes them more approachable than other hawks.
That, combined with the erroneous belief that they preyed on farm animals, made them an easy target for hunters. It took the passage of the Migratory Bird Act in the early 1900s to make it unlawful to hunt birds of prey.
In early winter I saw a dark-morph rough-legged hawk feeding on the remains of a deer carcass at Golden Hill State Forest. The dark-morph gives the appearance of being all black, but if the light catches them in just the right way, it’s possible to see that these birds have variations of dark feathering.
Until fairly recently the golden-crowned kinglet was a bird of the far north but they now nest in Cattaraugus County. In winter I find them around hemlock trees, but since they’re tiny and they move very quickly, they can be difficult to spot. Even more difficult to spot is the single small feather that covers each of the bird’s nostrils. I don’t see them at feeders but if I see a flock of chickadees in the field, there’s a good chance kinglets may be mixed in.
Aside from the birds that I’m likely to see or hear, there are birds that I hope to see or hear and those are the winter finches, including the redpolls, crossbills and grosbeaks. So far this winter I haven’t seen any, which is consistent with the winter finch forecast from last fall, which predicted little or no movement of those birds into New York state.
Still, I like to keep trying.
Images of some of the birds mentioned here can be found at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)