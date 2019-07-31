As creator of one of the most famous flames of all time, Zippo is intimately aware of fire’s usefulness — a force of nature to be summoned at will.
But this power, when wielded carelessly, can have devastating effects. Nowhere is this more evident than fire’s impact on forests across the globe. Wildfires destroy 4% of the Earth’s surface each year, with 84% as a result of human hand.
Zippo is working with WOODCHUCK USA of Minneapolis, Minn., and launching a global Fight Fire with Fire project that aims to help counter the effects of deforestation caused by wildfires. Zippo has pledged to plant a tree for each windproof, wood-emblem lighter sold from the Fight Fire with Fire collection, “to shine a light on the effects of wildfire,” starting with Zippo’s first planting sites in Madagascar.
National Geographic has documented the efforts.
WOODCHUCK USA specializes in making real-wood items, such as smart phone cases, flasks, cuff links and numerous other accessories.
“With unprecedented wildfires reported as far north as the Arctic Circle, and research citing humans as the main threat to the very existence of a third of all remaining animal species, there is a shared sense of urgency to protect our planet and biodiversity,” Zippo says in a press release. “Zippo believes every individual has the power to make a positive difference; humans are responsible for the majority of fires, so the solution also rests in our collective hands.”
To help educate on the problem of wildfires and their causes, National Geographic has produced a video for Zippo and a photography series in Madagascar, the world’s fourth-largest island — a land mass that has had 90% of its original forests destroyed. The content produced by National Geographic focuses on what people are doing to rectify the issue.
“Temperatures are at the highest level on record and wildfires are affecting almost every continent on Earth, but unlike most natural disasters, the majority of wildfires are caused by humans,” says Lucas Johnson, senior brand manager of global marketing at Zippo. “In the U.S. alone there are around 100,000 forest fires each year clearing up to 9 million acres of land.
“The Zippo windproof lighter gives people the power of portable fire, but with this comes responsibility,” he continues. “Which is what inspired us to work with our partners Woodchuck USA ... to not only shine a light on the devastating effects of fire when it’s misused, but to start reversing damage done by human error. Our work in Madagascar is the first step towards a longer term commitment for the brand.”