An Olean YMCA-based program that connects participants with needed mental health care is gaining in presence while enjoying support from the community.
More than 200 people took part July 26 in an event to raise funds for Swizzy’s Cause, a program created to improve the quality of life for individuals with mental illness. More than 100 prizes were awarded throughout the charity event.
At the heart of the nonprofit program is a full-time care coordinator position, based at the Olean YMCA and funded by Intandem — formerly The ReHabilitation Center. Event proceeds supported related costs including YMCA memberships for program participants. The remaining proceeds go into an endowment fund established to support the long-term sustainability of Swizzy’s Cause.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness says that approximately one in five adults in the United States experiences mental illness in a given year, and access to psychiatrists and professional counseling is increasingly difficult. Many who have mental illness either don’t know how to find the help they need, or the wait time to receive medical attention is too long.
To address this, Ashley Lowe, Swizzy’s Cause care coordinator, connects participants with needed care while providing a safe and nurturing environment that eliminates the stigma of a doctor’s or counseling office.
“We have received 112 referrals since 2018 and currently have 35 active cases,” Lowe says. “I’m thrilled to share that we’ve been able to link people to the help they need by providing nearly 500 outside referrals. They’ve been connected to community events, education, housing, employment, mental and development health and volunteer opportunities.”
Lowe says having the ability to meet with people at the YMCA allows the program to focus on both mental and physical health. The welcoming and supportive environment allows people to seek help without interfering with other services they may already have in place.
Larry Sorokes, chief development officer of Intandem, says the program is a “natural extension of our mission to provide quality care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and behavioral health issues in our region.”
A program participant says the “program has helped me in ways I couldn’t imagine as I feel better physically and emotionally. During the tough times I’ve been through I never saw myself getting better, not even a little bit. Thanks to the care coordinator I have found the motivation I needed to get out and get my life together again.”
Swizzy’s Cause relies on community support to sustain its work in supporting people with mental illness, the leading cause of disability worldwide. To make a gift to support Swizzy’s Cause, call the YMCA at 373-2400 or give online at donorbox.org/swizzy-s-cause.
For more information about Swizzy’s Cause, call Lowe 373-2400, ext. 500.