Weather prognosticators at the 7th annual W.I.L.M.A. Woolly Bear Weekend in Little Valley — reading woolly bear bands — predict a fairly mild winter.
Cattaraugus County legislators Norman Marsh and Howard VanRensselaer Sr. predicted a fairly mild winter — with the harshest part in the beginning. Both are members of the Department of Economic Development and Agriculture Committee, on which VanRensselaer serves as chairman.
Of course, as we’ve mentioned, the woolly bear caterpillar is held in weather lore as a predictor of the relative harshness of the coming winter. Recognized by their reddish-brown bands in the middle of the body and black bands at both ends, the caterpillar’s reddish-brown segment is the key: the narrower the section is, the rougher the winter is expected to be, and vice versa.
We must point out that we’ve received conflicting woolly bear reports this fall — while the W.I.L.M.A. prediction calls for a relatively mild winter, other woolly bears have indicated a rougher winter.
For what it’s worth, the Old Farmer’s Almanac indicates our region can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures but potentially “piles of snow” at given periods.
For the Lower Lakes region, in which our part of the Southern Tier lies, the coldest periods are expected to be in early December, most of January and then early and late February, according to the Almanac’s 2020 edition that came out at the end of summer.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also predicts that the winter in general for the Northeast of the United States will be warmer — and possibly wetter. The two factors coupled together would generally mean that plenty of snow can be expected, particularly before Lake Erie freezes overs.
Meanwhile, shoppers from all over Cattaraugus County got a jumpstart on their holiday purchases while supporting local artisans and manufacturers at the W.I.L.M.A. Woolly Bear Weekend at the County Fairgrounds.
The free, two-day event was on Saturday and Sunday in both the Corporate and Domestic buildings at the fairgrounds on Erie Street.