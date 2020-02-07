Perhaps its fitting that snow — in what we would call a relatively easy winter so far — came roaring back Friday to greet the Full Snow Moon of February.
This month’s full moon rises tonight and then peaks at 2:34 a.m. Sunday.
Native Americans gave us the name of Full Snow Moon for February, which they knew arrived during the time of year that typically brought the heaviest snows. The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us that some also knew the February full moon as the Full Hunger Moon or the Full Bone Moon, because food stores often began running low by this point in winter.
It’s also worth noting that the Full Snow Moon will come close to being a so-called supermoon, appearing larger than normal as it reaches perigee, or the point in its elliptical orbit where it is closest to Earth. In this case, the full moon will miss perigee by about a day and a half.
Space.com indicates there are different definitions of supermoon — some classify it as a perigee that exactly coincides with the full phase of the moon, while others are a bit more relaxed in whether a perigee has to be on the same day.
“’Supermoon’ isn’t an official astronomical term, and there’s no firm technical definition for it, so different sources sometimes disagree,” Preston Dyches of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory tells Space.com.
The next full moon, the Full Worm Moon, will be the first of three consecutive supermoons when it peaks March 9.
Meanwhile, on top of the messy 4 to 6 inches the Olean area received Friday, more snow was forecast through early this morning.
Periods of sun are possible through today, while there also could be a snow shower with a high near 30. Tonight will be colder, close to 20, and some light snow is possible into Sunday.
Which means it might be difficult to see that Full Snow Moon.