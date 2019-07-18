When 82-year-old Clarence Donovan closed and locked the door to his bar at 311 N. Union St. for the last time 35 years ago today, it was the end of an era of sorts.
Donovan’s Cafe was said to be the oldest individually owned bar in the city at the time, perhaps in the county.
Olean Times Herald reporter Gary Housey was with Donovan at the time, recording the end.
“The jukebox is disconnected. The cigarette machine empty. And the telephone company said a man would be right over to pull the phone. No liquor bottles behind this long, empty bar, only 82-year-old Clarence Donovan, who will lock his place slowly, quietly and for good after 50 years of serving up cold ones.
“This is, or was, one of the last of the neighborhood bars. Donovan would turn the keys over to Mike Kneiser, to whom he sold the space.”
Donovan opened his business in April 1934. Housey wrote how Donovan reached into a drawer and produced one of his nearly half-a-century-old menus. A porterhouse steak was 60 cents; pork chops, 50 cents; spaghetti and meatballs, 35 cents.
“They started coming in and you couldn’t stop them,” Mr. Donovan recalled. “Truck drivers used to stop here, workers from the glass plant, the tanneries, in 1936 when they were building the Olean High School. I can remember those men coming down here to eat. ...
“Mr. Donovan talked about the regulars who were part of his closely-knit neighborhood, a centered world of railroad and foundry workers and just ordinary folks. ... Fifty years of serving up cold ones. How does a man know when it’s time to quit?
“’I want to get some things in shape,’ Mr. Donovan explains. ‘At my age you don’t know how long you’re going to be around ... you could be here today, gone tomorrow.’”
On why he was retiring, he continued: “It had to come. It may take me a while to get adjusted but think I can keep going, you know?”
He stood at the bar window, watching folks pass by on the street for a few moments before going home to his wife, Betty.
“’Well, I’m going to give Mike the keys now,’ Mr. Donovan said. He locked the door behind us, pulling on it twice.
“’I think we’ll call it a finish,’ he said.”