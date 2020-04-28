We hadn’t heard from — or, actually, seen anything from — local shutterbug Dan Jordan in a while. Dan has been gracious in the past in sending some great photos of American bald eagles in the area.
“I haven’t submitted a photo in quite a while to your State & Union column,” he writes. “I’ve watched with interest the other photographs of bald eagles you’ve used. It is great that the interest level in the national bird is growing; I’m sure that bodes well for their long-term success.”
But Dan changed things up from his usual focus on eagles.
I got a message from Bill Rounsville last week that there was a family of red foxes that had taken up residence at the Mystic Water Resort (in Limestone), which Bill and Karla own,” Dan writes.
“I rushed down to photograph them because who doesn’t love a photo of a baby fox?”
Certainly not us.
Dan’s photo is of two of the kits (yes, baby and young foxes are “kits”) that were roughhousing late in the afternoon. He notes the photo was taken with a 960mm lens from about 100 feet away “so as not to disturb nature.”
Dan also lets us know he has some nice shots of an osprey, which we look forward to seeing.
Meanwhile, the Times Herald’s own Rick Miller, who certainly has an eye of his own for wildlife photos, offers a great blue heron today. The photo was taken Saturday along Conewango Creek near Randolph.
As many readers know, we love our nature subjects at State & Union and we always welcome your photos, whether they were taken out in the woods or fields — or in the backyard.
Send photos to jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.