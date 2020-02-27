The switch to daylight saving time this year is as early in the spring as it can get.
Congress decided that daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March. This year, that falls on March 8 — the day we’ll have officially moved our clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m. (Most folks who remember to do so turn their clocks forward when they go to bed that Saturday night.)
Daylight saving time means the sun goes down an hour later relative to the clock. In Olean, the sun will set Saturday, March 7, at 6:11 p.m. The next day, sunset will be 7:12 p.m.
Daylight saving time will end as early as possible, too. The federal Energy Policy Act of 2005 determined that standard time starts on the first Sunday of November. In 2020, that will be Nov. 1.
Time zones and daylight saving time are overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The department’s website says that daylight saving time saves energy, reduces traffic fatalities, and reduces crime.
Not everybody accepts the time change. The leading author on daylight saving time said it only cuts electrical use by 0.5% — if that. A study in Indiana in 2008 showed little change in energy use when parts of the state went to daylight saving time.
Similar results were found in Australia in 2000, when part of the country switched temporarily to DST to extend the hours for Summer Olympics events.
States can opt out of DST as long as the governor, state legislature and Congress agree. At least four DST bills have been introduced in the New York Legislature. One bill would make daylight saving time permanent, one bill would eliminate it altogether and two would create task forces to study daylight saving time.
Each of the measures are stuck in committees in Albany.