The Ischua Valley Historical Society is offering area residents a chance to own a piece of Franklinville history and a charming hand-made Christmas decoration.
The Miner’s Cabin, owned by the Ischua Valley Historical Society, is a Queen Anne mansion built in 1895. It is located at 9 Pine St.
“We have recently had repairs to the front porch and some of the spindles are being replaced,” said Maggie Fredrickson of the historical society. “There are a limited number of spindles available and we have decided to offer a workshop to create these charming snowmen.”
Fredrickson said the original wood from the home and the snowmen would make an ideal decoration or gift.
“It would also give you the opportunity to own a unique piece of Franklinville history,” she said.
The historical society has scheduled workshops for two Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, at 2 p.m. at their building at 3 Park Square.
The workshop is open to participants aged 10 years to adult. Children younger than 10 can come with an accompanying adult. Materials and instructions are provided for $15.
“If you would like someone else to construct the snowman for you the price is $20 prepaid,” Fredrickson said.
Signup sheets will be available at 3 Park Square on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 4:30 p.m., at The Miner’s Cabin during the Victorian Christmas Celebration and from 5 to 8 p.m. at 3 Park Square during the Franklinville Tree Lighting Celebration.