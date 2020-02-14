While the origins of Valentine’s Day can be traced back to ancient Rome, we looked back a little less far in history to see what gifts folks were getting for their sweethearts in Olean.
As it happens, 100 years ago, the day might not have been as big a deal as it is today. There were some advertisements in the Feb. 11 and 12, 1920, editions of the Olean Evening Times for gift ideas, but nothing over the top.
An ad for Herron the Florist in town: “Say it with Flowers ... Flowers speak the wonderful language of Love. ... With their fragrant beauty and joy they are a fitting symbol of this day of Love — the day of sweethearts the country over.”
The ad also reads: “Flowers by Wire to All Parts of the World,” reminding of the days when telegraph communication was still in use.
Martin J. Hennessy’s shop at 231 N Union St. had this ad: “Candy Everybody Likes ... That’s the reputation our candy has ... WHY? ... Because it’s fresh, fine and delicious.”
Meanwhile, we noted a poem in the Feb. 14, 1920, edition, “Leap Year Valentine.”
My Dear Young Man,
I want to state I know your measurements and gait and you’re no mental heavyweight.
Nor are you apt to jar the state, but what of that?
I don’t desire a man to set the seas on fire. He, whom the very gods admire, is apt to blow up like a tire.
I want a man who earns enough to keep the kids in shoes and stuff. So we can make a decent bluff at being somewhat up to snuff.
But I don’t need a man so bent on profiteering and percent, that all his days and nights are spent upon that one accomplishment.
I want a man whose form and face proclaim him of the human race, but not of such transcendent grace he aims to take Apollo’s place.
For it is my judicial view most men are steadfast, strong and true as they’re unattractive. You, in this respect, I think will do.
So if you’d like a wedding-trip, by motor, trolley, train or ship, with me along, well, here’s my tip: Don’t let your present chances slip.
If you agree to this, just sign the contract on the dotted line and take me while the taking’s fine.
Your loving, leap-year Valentine.
Translation? We take it to mean the writer is looking for a steady — if not spectacular — fellow who will be a good provider and attentive partner.
Not exactly the stuff of soaring romance.
But the poem also reflects the leap year tradition of women having the opportunity to somewhat boldly propose marriage.
So, guys, just a reminder today that 2020 is also a leap year...