Victory in Europe. At 6 p.m. on May 8, 1945, Germany officially surrendered to the Allies.
It was cause for relief and satisfaction that a heinous foe had been officially vanquished, but Americans were well aware that a tough fight remained against Japan.
The Olean Times Herald’s “Victory Edition” on this day 75 years ago was leavened with that realization. The huge front-page headline rumbled: “WAR IN EUROPE TO END AT SIX TONIGHT.”
But a sub-headline also read: “Truman Warns Japan It Must Surrender Or Be Destroyed.”
Businesses in the Olean area closed as President Harry S. Truman, in a broadcast from Washington, announced the end of the war in Europe. But again, aside from the city air raid siren blaring a few moments, and an understated parade downtown, the celebration was somewhat muted.
A special message from the Times Herald captured the feeling of the day:
V-E Day
Well, it’s here!
We have fought for it, we have prayed for it, and many gallant men have died for it.
And now it has come.
There will be an overwhelming sense of relief and thankfulness that Germany has capitulated — that the conflict in Europe, at long last, is ended.
But our gratification should be tempered with the realization that the defeat of Germany constitutes but half of the winning of the war.
There will probably be a long and hard fight before Japan, too, lays down her arms.
Inevitably, there will be much more expenditure of human life before our enemies in the Far East are crushed, and the entire war is again at peace.
May our V-E Day observance be restrained and dignified, and in keeping with the situation; and may we keep uppermost in our minds our resolve to maintain our national effort at its required strength, to the end that the remaining task may be accomplished at the earliest possible moment.
And let us ask for Divine guidance, too, so that when the war is finally over, we and our Allies may be granted wisdom enough to secure for all time that which men of good will have envisaged throughout the centuries — a world free from the blight and devastation of war.
Underscoring that message was a news item on a facing page: “Memorial Rites Are Held For Pfc. Jesse Edgar,” of Emporium, Pa., who died of gunshot wounds suffered while fighting the Japanese in Dutch New Guinea on April 10, 1945.
There were numerous special advertisements from local businesses marking V-E Day, while also exhorting U.S. forces against Japan.
An ad for Ash Dry Cleaners of 316 W. State St. featured a cartoon of Adolph Hitler pinned in a rat trap:
“A FITTING END for the little rat — getting caught in the trap he set for himself, with his first dreams of subjugating a world of people. Squirm, Hitler — Hirohito is next.”
A full-page Bradner’s ad featured an image of the torch held up by Lady Liberty: “Today The Light of Freedom Burns Bright.”
And, of course, there was a full-page ad featuring an aircraft carrier and urging: “Buy More War Bonds and Stamps. DECKS ARE CLEARED FOR ACTION. JAPAN — HERE WE COME.”