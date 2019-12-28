“Locally grown” is a watchword that has become synonymous with quality of life, particularly in small-farm-conscious Upstate New York.
And a new study by Cornell University suggests that “locally grown” carries a whole lot of weight with consumers.
In blind tests conducted by Cornell researchers, consumers rated a California broccoli tastier and better-looking than a pair of varieties grown in New York.
But the New York broccoli fared much better in a subsequent series of tests. It earned the highest marks for flavor and consumers were willing to pay more for it — on par with the California variety.
What changed?
The second group was told the New York broccoli was “locally grown” in Upstate, where the tests were conducted. That information improved consumers’ perceptions of the broccoli and its value compared with the California alternative.
“If you don’t tell the consumers anything, they will penalize the looks and they will even penalize the taste,” says Miguel Gómez, associate professor of business at Cornell. “But as soon as you tell them it’s local, it’s the other way around. They like it better — not only how it looks, but also how it tastes.”
Thomas Björkman, Cornell professor of horticulture at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva, and principal investigator for the Eastern Broccoli Project, served as project director for the experiments.
The Cornell Chronicle indicates that the findings have implications for the marketing of an emerging East Coast broccoli industry, and potentially for other seasonal vegetables regarded as household staples, including carrots, celery, endive and lettuce.
Buyers for grocery stores and restaurants have been reluctant to stock broccoli that looks even slightly different from what consumers are used to, most of which is grown in California. But the study suggests consumers value veggies marketed as local even if they don’t look more appealing than non-local options, and even for products where local varieties aren’t already expected to be superior, as with tomatoes, the researchers said.
“Demonstrating that consumers do value ‘locally grown,’ and that the seller gets latitude on price and appearance, are valuable selling points in getting distributors and retailers to take that risk,” Björkman says.
For the food retail and service industries, Gómez said, the results highlight the importance of communicating to consumers that a product is locally grown.
“Not only are they willing to pay more,” he said, “but the product tastes better and they look at it in a different way.”