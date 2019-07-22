From Oleanders urged to pitch in at the railroad to crackdowns on private truck usage, from hitting the bricks with the city’s meter maid to support growing for mosquito spraying, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this week’s edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
July 23 — Four community leaders of Olean have a narrow escape when the automobile they are in just misses striking a trolley car of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Traction Co. at a crossing on “the State highway” in Allegany. The four men are Capt. James F. Oakleaf, rumored to be a Republican mayoral candidate in the fall; Alderman George F. Hancock, Republican leader of the Fourth Ward; City Auditor Francis J. Consedine; and Dr. A.J. Corrigan.
July 26 — The Pennsylvania Railroad issues an appeal to the public and businesses for help in unloading open coal cars in Olean to keep the cars moving back to mine sites, to ensure the city’s coal reserves are built up for industry and the coming winter. “The coal car supply is falling short of requirements and indications point to a marked shortage in the future unless the supply can be increased by more prompt release of cars at destination,” the Pennsy states in an article printed in the Olean Evening Times. “The Pennsylvania Railroad is bending every effort to keep cars fully supplied to the mines. The fullest possible use of coal cars can only be secured by the most prompt unloading on the part of consignees.”
1944
July 24 — Persons who operate motor trucks for personal pleasure transportation will have their Certification of War Necessity suspended or revoked, warns the Buffalo district manager of the Office of Defense Transportation’s highway department. Because of wartime fuel use concerns, Elmer T. Johnson tells the Olean Times Herald that, in addition, trucks cannot be used in holiday and other parades. “However patriotic the motive for such use may be, it would nevertheless constitute a violation,” he says, pointing out that “the least wasteful use of a truck is the most patriotic one during these days of critical transportation shortages.”
July 25 — Fifty-six Olean and vicinity men, including draftees and prospective draftees, leave at about 8 a.m. from Olean’s State Armory for the Buffalo Induction Center. Most of the draftees represent the first group from Olean to enter service under a recent ruling for putting draftees into a common pool. While before men were designated for a specific branch of the service after their physical examinations, now draftees are put in a common pool to be drawn upon as needs of the various branches dictate.
1969
July 22 — Common Council members engage in heated debate over the legal and ethical ramifications of having a contractor install a surveillance camera system in the city, in the name of public safety. The city has already gained notoriety nationwide for the being the first municipality to engage a contractor for the purpose of establishing such a system. Alderman Harry H. Smith, who opposes the plan, puts forth a resolution that the system be used for only a trial period — he calls TV surveillance “a witch hunt” that is “infringing on the rights of the public to walk up and down the street.” However, aldermen in favor of the plan beat back the resolution, and the go-ahead is given to Allband Cablevision to proceed with the project.
July 24 — Dorothy Kosciol, one of Olean’s new meter maids — and the only one to remain on the job after only a few weeks — says she is getting more and more accustomed to the job and harassment by auto owners bothers her less and less. She admits that it bothered her to give tickets at first. “But it doesn’t bother me anymore. My nerves are getting better.” Two new meter maids were hired by the city to step up parking enforcement, but the other hiree only a lasted a few days “because her feet couldn’t take it,” Kosciol says.
1994
July 24 — The Olean Times Herald, in an editorial, advocates for the continued aerial pesticide spraying to control the abundant population of mosquitoes. “Since Cattaraugus County Health Department officials have determined that the pesticide used is safe, we must trust their judgment and their decision to spray. Many people are weary of being driven indoors by the pests, disheartened at making their children play indoors on warm nights and simply tired of being bitten.” The editorial credited dissenters in the community for bringing more scrutiny to the spraying program, “Still, the majority has spoken.”
July 29 — Josephine Austin has been named the new division director of the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation in Olean. A former operator of her own business, Austin also worked for Dresser-Rand. The post was previously held by Gordon Cross.