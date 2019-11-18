From self-approved pay raises for city aldermen to a woman’s help improving diesel engines, from another insulting pre-season poll for the Bonnies to protests over closed bridges in Hinsdale, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Nov. 18 — Olean had a murder mystery for 24 hours. Police and sheriff’s deputies have been unable to identify a man found murdered on the back Hinsdale road north of the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks between Hannigan Hill and Blakesley Hollow. An oil tank ranger found the body on the side of the road. The deceased man’s pockets had been turned out, with only a $1 bill and his eyeglasses remaining in his possession. Officials think it took at least two men to kill the victim with a razor slash from ear to ear and a knife to the jugular vein. However, a laundry mark led them to August Sankey of Buffalo as the killer. The deceased was identified as Joe Lizarraga, 32, of Buffalo.
Nov. 19 — Six of Olean’s 11 aldermen — all who will serve for the next two years — voted themselves a pay raise from $75 to $200. One of the aldermen, who was not identified, stated: “I don’t believe in working for nothing,” and that if it were not for the salary, he would not hold the position at all. In 2019, aldermen make $2,000 a year — $666.80 less than the 1920 salary adjusted for inflation — and can only approve pay raises for whoever holds seats after the next election — giving residents a chance to vote for or against those who approved the raises.
1944
Nov. 20 — Lidia Manson, a Russian-born engineer who shifted from Ukraine to Olean for the war effort, will be a leading speaker next month in New York for a conference of industrialists. Holding two engineering degrees and having worked to improve equipment for submarine warfare, she is the only woman among a score of engineers at Clark Brothers tuning up diesel engines in Olean. Clark Brothers officials laud her efforts to modify standard electronic equipment including oscilloscopes, to perfect a device that greatly improved the accuracy of tests on the engines. Her talk will be entitled “America Gave Me the Opportunity.”
Nov. 21 — More than 650 licenses to hunt deer had been issued up to today by Olean City Clerk Edward Sturm. Only one was for a buck, all the rest for general purpose tags. A new question has confused hunters, though. On the application, the state Conservation Commission is asking hunters in which county they wish to hunt. While the licenses are good for all of Western New York, Sturm said the question is just to get an accurate picture of hunting pressure, as the deer harvest is always reported but the number of hunters heading out in what counties has made determining the next year’s hunt difficult.
1969
Nov. 18 — Members of the Route 219 Association were told Monday that they will need to “sell” the public, civic groups and governments on the idea of making the route part of the Interstate Highway System. “You’ve got to twist the arms of politicians, talk with people along the route who will benefit, and with people who live either way of the corridor because they’re going to benefit, too,” said Sam Gregg of Bradford. At the time, the project was listed in the statewide Master Plan, and officials hoped to see it become a reality after the then-under construction 26 miles from Buffalo to Springville was completed. Fifty years later, the project remains in the planning stages.
Nov. 21 — The Newspaper Enterprise Association syndicate service ranks St. Bonaventure as No. 10 in the nation leading into the soon-to-be-legendary 1969-70 campaign. “St. Bonaventure, with Bob Lanier, will make some noise,” writes Marty Ralbovsky in New York. The Bonnies were ranked third in the East, behind Villanova and Columbia. South Carolina — which wouldn’t make the tournament — was ranked first. UCLA, which would reclaim its title for the fourth year in a row, was ranked fifth. Second-ranked Davidson and ninth-ranked Villanova would fall to the Bonnies in the regional playoffs as the team made its way to the Final Four for the only time in its 50-year history.
1994
Nov. 20 — The Wellsville Lady Lions knocked off four-time state champ City Honors for the state Class C volleyball title. Coach Bob Kozlowski, after wrapping up the team’s 25-0 season in a three-set sweep, said the victory wasn’t even in his head early on. “We’ve come from behind so many times this year, it’s almost like we’re used to it. We sure weren’t thinking ‘this game’s over.’” Player Jessica Regan, one of the state’s premier softball pitchers, had mixed feelings about the win. “I feel gypped,” she said, after leading the softball team to a second Section 5 title in five years — adding few Section 5 softball or baseball teams advance like they do in volleyball. “This is the best experience of my life, I just can’t believe it. I like volleyball, but I love softball. Section 5 is cheating us.”
Nov. 21 — Dozens of protestors are up in arms after the county closed the ailing Sherlock Hollow bridge in Hinsdale. Sue Putt can see Crosby’s Minimart from her house, but thanks to the decision to close instead of fix, she now has to drive five miles to get milk or gas. “They forgot about us out here,” she said. In addition, the Fay Hollow bridge closure since 1988 means those on the wrong side of the bridge must take a one-lane dirt road to get to town. County officials, while hesitant to spend $1.2 million on the work on Fay Hollow in favor of other projects, said that the Sherlock Hollow bridge should get repaired in December — a time of poor weather on the back roads to be used as detours.