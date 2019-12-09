From plans for a “sports bowl” on the East Side to accolades for the local war effort, from the 411 on a proposed 911 system to great news for the Allegheny River Valley Trail, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Dec. 9 — An interesting exhibit of captured German weapons, equipment, machine guns, etc., is to be seen in the drill shed of the state armory. The exhibit, thanks to the Ordnance Corps, includes German helmets, rifles, army clothing, etc., as well as samples of American equipment. The organizers will be at the recruiting office at the city building through the week to distribute Victory Buttons to servicemen in the city who are entitled to them. Officials hope all men who served come down to get their buttons.
Dec. 15 — Blueprints from the A.G. Spalding & Bros. Co. have been received by the Olean Park Improvement Association for the East Side. An athletic bowl in the old canal basin on the south side of East State Street had reached the Spalding firm, with officials there sending documents detailing a baseball diamond, a football and soccer field, and a running track all on one field. The design is similar to those owned by Yale and Harvard. At present, the basin is filled with four inches of water for ice skaters. The site would be developed and today is known as Bradner Stadium.
1944
Dec. 9 — In the presence of 1,000 guests and employees, Daystrom Corp. received the Army and Navy “E” award for its contributions to the war effort. The award included a flag for the plant and lapel pins for the men and women at the plant. Speakers from other facilities that rely on products from Olean to get their jobs done lauded the efforts, declaring “we never worry about Daystrom.” The company’s wartime contributions included components for some of the most famous World War II aircraft, including the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt, Curtiss P-40 Warhawk and the Curtiss C-46 Commando transport, as well as sighting devices for Navy ships. Daystrom would close up operations in Olean in 1962.
Dec. 11 — It took just two minutes for St. Bonaventure College to lose its lead over visiting Gannon College at Butler Gym, despite leading the men’s basketball game for the first three quarters. The visitors from Erie caused the Brown and White to waver, outweighed almost 30 pounds to a man but never outfought. Frankie Lynch, Eddie Ostrom and Tommy Keenen performed outstandingly, with Lynch racking up 10 and Ostrom putting up nine. With two losses and two starts, the team looks forward to hosting longtime Little 3 rival Niagara next week.
1969
Dec. 9 — They say a win is a win, but not for the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in an 82-69 win over Xavier. “We took them too lightly; that’s it — TOO lightly, and I hope this is out of our system,” said All-American Bob Lanier, who scored 34 points in the win. Coach Larry Weise felt the same way about his 20th-ranked team. “We made some errors; mistakes during the excitement,” he said. “It’s nothing we can’t correct, and we’re going to be working on it.” The team would get its act together, making a run to the NCAA Final Four in the spring.
Dec. 11 — “911!.” Those numbers have come to mean instant emergency service for hundreds of thousands in cities like Buffalo. Now, thanks to a proposal by Mayor Harvey Shneiderman, a plan to include both 911 and emergency callbox services is under review. The callboxes have proven unreliable, with half of calls in 1967 being false alarms due to failure or pranks. The 911 system would be available to all city residents, with instant contact with an emergency dispatcher planned. Today, 911 is ubiquitous nationwide as the number to call when you’re in trouble.
1994
Dec. 12 — A renowned St. Bonaventure University graduate is the latest to be killed by a mail bomb believed sent out by the mysterious “Unabomber,” according to the FBI. Thomass Mosser, Class of 1965, was killed instantly when a package bomb went off in his kitchen in New Jersey. Called “brilliant, hardworking, likable,” by SBU vice president and classmate Edward Eckert, Mosser was recently named executive vice president and general manager of Young & Rubicam, a worldwide communications company. Ted Kaczynski was captured in 1996, having killed three and wounding 23 between 1978 and 1995. He is serving eight consecutive life sentences in federal prison for the bombings.
Dec. 15 — Joe Higgins is singing a happy tune after his pet project, the Allegheny River Valley Trail, received a $446,000 grant from the state. “Now the work really begins. Now the pressure will be on the communities and the county to help support this,” he said. Nearly $5 million in aid was disbursed statewide, with the area’s project receiving roughly 10 percent — a major show of support for the fitness trail, originally planned for 15 miles along the river. Today, the trail runs a 5.6 mile loop around Allegany and Olean, used by thousands of visitors and residents a year.