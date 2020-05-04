From cracking down on speeders to a solemn end to the war in Europe, from protesting the Kent State shootings to battling wildfires, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
May 4 — One of Olean’s best known and most widely traveled businessmen recommended that Oleanders upset over the high cost of sugar have a simple solution — boycott. “Abstaining from the use of sugar for a short time would work no great hardship and would most certainly result in bringing about the desired reduction,” he said. “Is the experiment not worth trying? The consumer has a whole lot to gain and practically nothing to lose and the movement, bound to gain in momentum once the ball is started rolling, would serve to teach the profiteers that there is a well-defined limit to the public’s endurance.”
May 5 — Speed fiends in automobiles and motorcycles have a positive mania for speeding, and city police are being called upon to pinch the wannabe racers. The driving in the neighborhood of Eight, Ninth and Wayne streets has been so reckless that mothers are afraid to let their children leave their porches, said Alderman Brennan. “Most of the families in that neighborhood have numerous progeny and the manner in which some of these automobilists and motorcycle people drive there is a positive mance to life,” he said, hoping the city’s new motorcycle cop can help keep city streets safe. In the trial period, officers noted the motorcycle helped nab one speeder — and made the city $25 richer (about $335 today).
1945
May 5 — Mayor Thomas A Gustafson officially opened the baseball season at Bradner Stadium, throwing the ball across home play with Bradford Mayor Hugh Ryan at the receiving end. Thousands turned out for the return of baseball, watching a pitcher’s battle between the Olean Oilers and the Bradford Blue Wings. A dropped fly ball in the seventh inning — leading to a two-base error and a run — was enough to ruin the amazing pitching by Jim Butcher, and the home team lost, 3-2.
May 8 — “WAR IN EUROPE TO END AT SIX TONIGHT” reads the banner headline of the Olean Times Herald as V-E Day is finally reached. Business places in Olean closed promptly this morning as President Harry Truman broadcast the news. Save for the sounding of the big air raid siren and the ringing of church bells, the only demonstration in Olean was a parade up Union Street by the high school band, followed by a reading of the Honor Roll board in Lincoln Park. Locals knew that, despite the end of fighting in Europe, the two-front war was far from over. The war would continue until August in the Pacific, with the final surrender on Sept. 1.
1970
May 4 — Dr. and Mrs. T.C. Gordon Wagner of Rockville, Md., won their third Southern Tier Tour on Saturday, but the win was marred by a dent in their new Porsche 914 and an error that cost them 89 points in the first stage of the rally. The 10th annual event began and ended in Bradford, this year with 81 rallyists taking part in the 250-mile event which ran from Marienville to Coudersport. Adverse weather lowered times on many sections of the road course, while officials noted that the worst team was Dorothy Dronkers and Elinor Rhodes of Romulus, with a whopping 5,990 penalty points.
May 6 — St. Bonaventure University students joined in protest with college students nationwide following the deaths of four students at the hands of National Guardsmen at Kent State University. While SBU did not see the violence seen on other campuses — ranging from burglary to arson in protest of the unjustified slayings — some students joined the nationwide student strike. In a prescheduled appearance, John Sack, a correspondent for Esquire who spent time in Vietnam, sarcastically encouraged students to join the military. “Since you can now choose to get killed at home or in Vietnam, it makes sense to go to Vietnam,” he said, “because at least there you have a fighting chance.”
1995
May 4 — More Oleanders are buckling up on the road, city police reported. Having spent the last 16 months with special seatbelt and child restraint patrols, officers reported. Sgt. Jack Bell, who was spared serious injury several years ago thanks to a seatbelt during an accident, is heading up the enforcement. While some of those ticketed have complained to their aldermen, upset at having police enforce the law, the patrols appear to have been working. In 1993, a survey showed about 48% of locals buckled up. A new survey shows that number is now 79%. The number of accidents appear to be the same, Bell said, but the number of serious injuries and fatalities has gone down.
May 7 — As spring wildfires continue, a six-hour battle sent eight volunteer firefighters to the hospital. State forest rangers reported a fire on Stony Lonesome Hollow Road in Bolivar required 16 volunteer fire companies to contain — a large number for a 20-acre fire. All told, 14 firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation. Oil wells on the site also caught fire, adding more danger to the firefighters. Cattaraugus County fire departments fared little better — only two departments out of 34 in the county were not called out to wildfires the same day.