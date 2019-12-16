From the battle between bruin and bovine to a loss for the St. Bonaventure community, from an electrifying effort by the Bonnies to debate over the nativity at city hall, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Dec. 16 — Miss Julia Shay of Salamanca has been awarded the Order of Regina Maria, a Romanian decoration. She saw extensive service with the Red Cross abroad, serving with a commission to the Balkans. She is on her way home now, returning on the steamer Rotterdam. She saw 14 months’ service abroad. She received her decoration for “exceptional humanitarian work.” The order was named after Queen Marie of Romania, the last queen of that nation who was known for her efforts serving as a nurse during the war and her role at the Paris Peace Conference of 1919.
Dec. 20 — A big black bear has been committing a number of depredations in the Promised Land district near Riverhurst and a determined effort is being made to find and kill the bruin. It was reported that some nights ago it entered the barn of George Halloway and severely mauled a calf. The mother cow engaged the bear in battle and was clawed badly in the effort. One of her horns was broken off, but the bear was forced to retreat. Neighbors are forming a hunting party to track down the elusive bruin.
1944
Dec. 16 — A cablegram received at St. Bonaventure College announced the death in Chungking, China, of the Very Rev. Leo Charles Ferrary, O.F.M., on Dec. 13. Father Leo, formerly prefect and professor at St. Bonaventure Seminary, was well known in the vicinity with many friends. He was born in Trento, Italy, in 1894, coming to the U.S. with his parents at an early age. He entered the Franciscan Order in 1914 and was ordained priest in 1921. In that year he received his master’s degree from St. Bonaventure. He served as prefect and professor of Latin at the seminary before beginning missionary work in China.
Dec. 17 — Olean went over the top in the Sixth War Loan campaign by more than half a million dollars, it was reported by county committee chairman Robert Davis. The quota for the county was $3.4 million, with $1.7 million sought from Olean. The city residents surpassed that tally by $572,000, it was reported, despite lower-than-expected sales of the most-popular Series E bonds. Nationwide, $21.5 billion in bonds were sold through the effort, surpassed only by the Seventh War Loan campaign of 1945 at $27 billion.
1969
Dec. 16 — Many of the utilities whose wires and pipelines are affected by the Allegany-Olean segment of the Southern Tier Expressway have begun their relocation work. In addition, the Hunkin-Conkey Construction Co. of Cleveland, which has the $20.06 million contract for the 5.82-mile stretch of superhighway, will begin site work within a month, and a Nov. 1, 1972, completion date is the current target. Only two houses and 10 families remain to be relocated from the Homer Hill area, officials report, and two seasons worth of demolition are expected.
Dec. 22 — Defense and speed were key to St. Bonaventure’s fourth victory of the season. A record crowd of 6,291 crammed into the University Center as the Bonnies staked their claim to the number one ranking among Eastern basketball powers. Taking on longtime rival Duquesne, Bob Lanier led the team with 21 points, but four other players broke double digits in the 77-58 win. Billy Kalbaugh kept the Dukes honest in their defenses, hitting the first baskets of both halves and working the running game well. “He’s electrifying, isn’t he?” coach Larry Weise said.
1994
Dec. 18 — The debate over Mayor John Ash’s decision to not allow a Nativity scene on the lawn of the Olean Municipal Building this year is raging. Tom Mehmel, who proposed the scene depicting the birth of Jesus Christ, said the denial “smacks of the Romans I curse.” Others backed the mayor’s decision, including the Rev. Jack Averill, pastor of the First Baptist Church. “I believe a nativity scene would be inappropriate in a public park,” he said, “however, I am grateful that the issue has gotten as much attention as it has in Olean because it’s been a reminder that churches need to be more visible with presenting their own nativity scenes. We need to be more visible without being obtrusive about it.”
Dec. 19 — It’s the end of an era at Rich Stadium as the New England Patriots eliminated the Buffalo Bills from the playoffs. It will be the first time since 1987 that the team has not made a playoff appearance, including four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. The 41-17 loss — one of the few home losses for the team in recent years — was made possible by a mistake-prone squad. The teams were tied at halftime, but two scoreless quarters followed as Jim Kelly sat out the game for a sprained knee. Drew Bledsoe threw for 276 yards, while the Patriots defense pressured the bills with two picks, two sacks and three lost fumbles.