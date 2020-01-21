From quick thinking saving the day to domination by the Brown and White, from a rough weekend for civil aviation to another attempt at a school merger, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Jan. 21 — A youngster turned darkness into daylight when he was unable to see his shoes under a bed in a room of his home at 404 N. Ninth St. this morning. He lit a match under the bed, which thereafter ignited. His father, Robert Holmes Sr., saved the house, as the firemen were delayed when Chemical Truck No. 3 was stuck in a snowbank. The father climbed through the window over the roof of a porch and threw the burning bed from the home.
Jan. 23 — The effects of the reorganization of the Boy Scout movement in Olean and some of the possibilities of its future development are shown by applications made by three members of Troop 1 under Scoutmaster C.L. Benedict for examination for merit badges. From agriculture to life-saving, public health and masonry, there are 65 merit badges to choose from. While it’s no longer possible for boys to pick up the practical education they did once around the different shops, Benedict said the systematic approach still in use 100 years later allows for the boys to learn from practical men.
1945
Jan. 20 — Cattaraugus County gave only a fraction of the sum donated to the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis during 1944, but those funds paid dividends during the fall, officials said, during the local polio epidemic. The reminder comes during the annual March of Dimes campaign, the highlight of which here will be a “Dance So They Can Walk” at the State Armory. Officials hope to raise $5,000 from ticket sales at the dance. A two-hour program connected with the drive will also be broadcast on WHDL and from a loudspeaker at Ewing’s store this evening.
Jan. 22 — St. Bonaventure rode rough over Buffalo State Teachers in their game Saturday at Butler Gymnasium before the largest turnout that has yet been present at a home game this season. The final score of 55-13 was a side effect of a rough road trip last weekend that saw the team fall to Ithaca and hold the line against Cortland. Captain Frank Lynch set the pace for the winners thanks to an expert one-hand shot and mixing it with the deception of a quick feint. Lynch put 20 points on the board himself, while burly guard Dave Thomas roamed far and wide to knock down passes.
1970
Jan. 22 — Despite DePaul’s Ray Meyer’s high regard as one of the leading basketball coaches of all time, all of his planning went out the window as the team came to the University Center at St. Bonaventure University. For the first 3:48 of the game, the zone defense Meyer prepared for was in use until Bonas coach Larry Weise junked the 3-2 zone for a man-to-man, and went on a 16-2 burst to break open up a 6-5 lead as the Bonnies went on to an 83-59 romp. While Bob Lanier dominated with 28 points, 22 rebounds and six blocks, Weise relied heavily on the bench to finish the game.
Jan. 25 — Two aircraft made forced landings in Cattaraugus County over the weekend. On Saturday morning, a Piper Cherokee single-engined aircraft threw a rod in its engine, covering the windscreen with oil. The plane, flown by Thaddeus Giermek, of Germek’s Executive Airport on East River Road, landed in a field about 200 feet from Steam Valley Road. One injury was reported. On Sunday afternoon, Carold C. Wite Jr., 57, of Jamestown, landed his private plane on Cal Chutes Road in the town of Franklinville, striking 12 fence posts but bringing the plane to a halt safely. He was charged with landing on a public highway.
1995
Jan. 21 — Times Herald composing room foreman John Pfeiffer had Friday night off — and that was probably a good thing, as his 29-season single game school scoring mark at Olean High was finally broken. Pint-sized guard Dennis Turner surpassed Pfeiffer’s 47-point record over Southwestern. The Huskies racked up an 82-53 score in the win. “He started off missing something like his first two shots, then boom,” OHS coach Jeff Anastasia said of Turner. “It was a real smooth 51 points.”
Jan. 22 — False information was the main cause for the last two merger efforts to fail at Allegany and Limestone schools, committee members looking at another attempt declared at a special meeting. “Some of the things getting out there were just plain wrong,” said Gene Preston, co-chair of the finance committee. Others said it is important to get correct information — good or bad — out to the public through newsletters and direct communications moving forward.