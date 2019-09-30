From turning “Oliver Swamp” into what’s now War Vets Park to a roving mad dog causing chaos, from big names at the annual Chamber dinner to an expansion of Mt. Iraneaus, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Sept. 30 — The progress being made in the work of removing the unsightly buildings adjoining the new East Side Park is a source of congratulation to the Olean Park Improvement Association. Most of the unsightly buildings near the corner of East State and Front streets have been demolished or moved. A 30-inch conduit has also replaced the unsanitary Johnson Ditch. Persons in the area are frank in their declaration that they never expected to see the jungle known as “Oliver Swamp” so completely transformed. The area today is known as War Vets Park and Bradner Stadium.
Oct. 4 — St. Bonaventure Church hosted important guests on the feast of St. Francis of Assisi — the Rev. Seraphim Cimino of Rome, general of the Franciscan Order, and Bishop William Turner of Buffalo. More than 50 priests were seated in the sanctuary for the special mass, and Cimino was escorted to the monastery at the college by a contingent of friars and students. St. Bonaventure College was founded by and generally staffed at the time by Fransciscan Order friars. Today, Fransciscans continue to hold important posts at the university, and the Fransciscan tradition remains integral to the college.
1944
Oct. 2 — The prevalence of rabies in Olean led to a warning to all — exercise the utmost caution when dealing with dogs. A temporary quarantine of all dogs was issued, with three animals reported to have the disease. An investigation showed that a mongrel dog was the cause of the outbreak. The dog left a trail of infection between Portville to Allegany, where state police shot it after it bit an Allegany woman. The dog came into the city along East State Street, went up to Boardmanville to Wayne Street and down Eighth or Ninth to West State Street. The dog backtracked to Second Street and then went west to Allegany. There he crawled into a backyard and bit the woman’s ankle. It was shot and the head sent to Albany for testing.
Oct. 6 — Air Medal clusters were awarded to a pair of Olean enlisted men for their service. Tech. Sgt. John McAuliffe, currently a prisoner of war in Germany, received the medal and three clusters for his service on board a bomber over Europe. He was credited with “courage, coolness and skill” during five different occasions. Staff Sgt. Fred Bartlett, assistant engineer, was given a set of clusters on board of an Eleventh Air Force heavy bomber flying long missions over the Northern Kuril Islands against the Japanese. He was lauded for his “skill, courage and devotion to duty in keeping with the finest traditions of the Army Air Forces.”
1969
Oct. 3 — The 63rd Olean Chamber of Commerce Dinner will have Miss America Pamela Anne Eldred sitting at the head table. At the time, Olean hosted the Miss New York competition, and Chamber President Grey Fitzpatrick announced that Eldred, Miss New York Linda Trybus and pageant board director Alber Marks would also join at the head table at the Castle Restaurant. Marks, a veteran of the Atlantic City Chamber and other business groups, will give the keynote address of the evening, “An American Dream.”
Oct. 3 — The Vietnam War has claimed the life of a local man. A 1967 graduate of Richburg Central School, Pfc. Duane Scott, 20, was killed in combat Sept. 29, 1969. He had gone to Vietnam in March with the 4th Infantry Division. Before the service, he worked at Friendship Dairies for a year. His brother, Leon Scott, had recently completed his Army service, including service in Vietnam. Today, Route 275 from Bolivar to Friendship is named Pfc. Duane C. Scott Memorial Highway.
1994
Oct. 2 — More than 300 volunteers proved their devotion and love for Mt. Irenaeus when they helped raise the frame of a new common house. The Franscisan retreat on 228 acres near West Clarksville was founded 10 years prior as a sanctuary. The retreat grew so much in that time the Diocese of Buffalo established Holy Peace Friary there as a permanent religious community. The six-room common house will provide shelter to the growing legion of devotees who travel from around the world. The word “peace” is carved in 10 languages, reminding visitors of the mountain’s purpose.
Oct. 6 — Tom O’Conner, athletic director at St. Bonaventure University, will be leaving to head athletics at George Mason University at the end of the month. “It’s a very bittersweet moment for me, because I truly enjoy living in Olean,” the 47-year-old native of Union City, N.J., said. Noting recent tournament appearances by George Mason’s basketball, soccer and track teams, he was tapped for his wealth of Division I experience. He’ll be working with his friend Paul Westhead, the former Lakers coach with an NBA ring who was hired by George Mason the year before.