From a court date for a loudmouthed relative to a “great civilian army of mercy,” from good news to bad for St. Bonaventure’s postseason play, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Feb. 25 — Frank Galinowriz, 32, stirred up the Austrian settlement in the East Side when he “invented” one of those eternal triangles, it was brought out before Judge Dennis Keating in police court. Galinowriz, it was alleged, told around the neighborhood that the wife of his brother-in-law and a boarder of the family were rather chummy. Galinowriz was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct as he entered the Erie Railroad station, to buy a ticket for New York. The judge fined the man, told him to get out of town, and recommended the boarder find new lodgings.
March 1 — In their second meeting of the season, Canisius College avenged a 31-14 defeat at the hands of St. Bonaventure with a 27-21 win in a hard-fought contest. Canisius started off with a rush and had amassed 15 points before Bona got started. The Brown and White started off the second half with a rush and clearly outplayed the Buffalo lads, but not well enough to offset the 10-point deficit at the half. Walsh and Garvey were the outstanding luminaries of the Brown and White, with much credit given to the remainder of the team who so ably backed them.
1945
Feb. 26 — It costs the Red Cross $7 to operate every second, local officials said, as the city’s annual drive commences. Hoping to raise $48,500 from Oleanders to provide comfort and mercy around the globe, officials said that the funds will go to efforts like collecting and distributing the 5.5 million pints of blood collected in 1944. “All over the world America is fighting,” said Spencer Harris, general chairman of the campaign. “At home, America is fighting, too. People of every race and creed, in every walk of life, are contributing to the giant Red Cross program of aid to those in need, at home and overseas. They number many millions. Every one of us is part of this great civilian army of mercy.”
March 1 — Robert Macaulay, formerly of Olean, writes from the front that “the war is shaping up to a point where once again I am glad to be at least on the threshold of the importance of things to come.” Having been overseas since early 1941, first with the Canadian army and now with the U.S. Army, he said that watching the mighty Nazi war machine has made him realize — and he hopes those at home follow suit — that “a defiantly, bitter and nasty dying Germany of today … be dealt with realistically and firmly for a long time to come.”
1970
Feb. 24 — It took a few minutes of anxious waiting, but the Little 3 pulled off a coup in the NCAA tournament this morning with the double entry of St. Bonaventure and Niagara. The third-ranked Bonnies posed no problem becoming the first at-large team in the Eastern Regionals, the call coming in at exactly 9:30 a.m. A few minutes later, Frank Layden of Niagara got the same call, as his 19-4 quint was on the edge of making the “Big Dance” or the NIT. Niagara would come in fourth in the East, while the Bonnies would make their only Final Four appearance to date.
Feb. 27 — Geraldine Eberle was sitting at the dining room table writing a letter when she heard “a huge crash” in her Andover home. At first she thought her husband had run his truck into the side of the house, but peeking grimly into the bedroom, she thought the large German shepherd that frisks around the neighborhood had crashed through the window. On second glance, she realized it was a large deer. The deer freed itself and ran away. Her husband then came home, bragging about seeing the animal in the yard. “Front yard my foot,” she said, the deer was in “your bedroom.”
1995
Feb. 24 — West Valley is still an option for low-level nuclear waste storage, said Gov. George Pataki, but said he plans to look at taking the waste out of state first. The search will likely end up as an interstate compact, the governor said, but the facility that used to take such waste from New York closed last year. Opened in 1963, the West Valley site closed in 1975 because of leakage in its burial grounds. A multi-billion dollar cleanup project has been going on since the early 1980s.
Feb. 26 — After almost losing the Alumni Weekend game and then falling for the near-sellout crowd for the college’s 75th anniversary basketball bash, maybe St. Bonaventure should stop playing special weekend games? After blowing an 18-point lead and possibly an NIT berth on Senior Night to visiting Rutgers, Bona fans are starting to ask that question. After losing their last two games to teams below them in the A-10 standings, it’s likely the squad’s chances of making the NCAA tournament as an “at-large” team are dead, and a loss in the early A-10 tourney play next week might kill their invitation to the National Invitational Tournament.