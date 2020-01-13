From the sweet songs of Wales to 60 tons of paper for the war effort, from a look back on Lanier’s choice of St. Bonaventure to the snap of six-year conference away game losing streak, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Jan. 13 — The Mountain Ash choir, composed of 14 wonderful voices, sang its way into the hearts of Olean music lovers last night. The Welsh choir appeared at the Havens theatre under the auspices of the Loyal Order of Moose. Voices that blended finely in chorus and that rang in tone add sweetness in solo were heard by a most appreciative audience. After the concert — which included the anthem of Wales sung in the native tongue — the singers were entertained by Jack MacDonald in his home on West Green Street.
Jan. 14 — The remains of the Very Rev. Dean Hamel, for 35 years pastor of the Church of St. Mary of the Angels, arrived in Olean from Brooklyn, where they were interred seven years ago. The remains will lie in state at the church overnight, and tomorrow a solemn high requiem Mass will be celebrated before he is interred in the tower of the church, under the baptistry. Hamel was born in 1850 and ordained in 1875 after his seminary at St. Bonaventure. He became pastor at Olean in 1876, living in the basement of the church until the rectory was built in 1880.
1945
Jan. 14 — In a half a day of work, local Boy Scouts collected 60 tons — 119,400 pounds — of waste paper and paperboard for the war effort. The collection was the most successful held to date by the Salvage for Victory Committee. The city’s six troops were out in force, with Troop 10 recording perfect attendance, said Scoutmaster John Eaton. Trucks were donated by business and industrial firms, with employees driving and Kiwanis Club members riding on the back to aid in loading.
Jan. 15 — St. Bonaventure College crashed to a brilliant and surprising win, beating Cortland State Teachers, 48-46. It was the first win of the season at the expense of a strong and highly-rated Cortland team, which has faced down teams like Syracuse and Sampson. The win came the day after a 72-45 loss to Ithaca. The Brown Indians were outweighed by 30 pounds to a man and outdistanced in height in the game, but fast switching from man-to-man and zone defense confounded the home team.
1970
Jan. 13 — While pooh-poohed by some in the community when first proposed, the Olean Jaycees’ efforts to aid the Books for Vietnam Project has received rave reviews from soldiers in the field. In a letter from Spec. 4 Robert Briggs, serving with the 1st Infantry Division, he says more than 30 boxes of books have arrived “in country” for the men in his division to read. “It gives a soldier a chance to escape for a while from the pressures and loneliness of this ravaged land into a private world of his choice, whether it be a haunted house, Dodge City, a peaceful forest or another war-torn land,” Briggs wrote.
Jan. 14 — Bob Lanier got 200 offers for colleges while making waves in the Buffalo public high school league. “But I made up my mind that I’d rather stay around Western New York so my parents could see me play,” he told the Times Herald in a series of stories looking back on his All-American career. “Canisius and St. Bonaventure were the top two.” After a tour of Bonas — and seeing the then under-construction University Center (now known as the Reily Center), he made up his mind. The next day, the decision was made for him — Canisius rejected him.
1995
Jan. 14 — In the team’s first nationally-televised game in 13 years, St. Bonaventure ended a 51-game Atlantic 10 road game losing streak with a 78-56 mauling of Duquesne. For the first A-10 away win since a trip to GW in 1989, the Bonnies relied on senior tri-captains Nii Nelson-Richards, Jeff Quackenbush and David Vanterpool, who endured most of those losses. “It’s more a feeling of us proving something to ourselves, because we always knew we could do it,” said Vanterpool after the game, who led with team-high totals of 17 points, six rebounds and eight steals. “It’s good to have this monkey off our back.”
Jan. 16 — A $31 million project to extend the runway at the Cattaraugus County-Olean airport so it can handle corporate jet traffic isn’t going to happen, said city DPW Director Peter Marcus following a study. The current 4,700-foot runway is too small for Dresser-Rand to land its Gulfstream IV jet when the runway is wet. However, the end of the runway is at the crest of a steep hill — meaning another hill would have to be constructed to lengthen the runway. Today, the runway remains with the shorter runway and a $100,000-a-year deficit and just $17,000 in assistance from the county which leads off the facility’s name — with city taxpayers footing the rest of the bill.