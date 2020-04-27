From getting industrial waste out of Two Mile Creek to wild weather in Belmont, from a new pastor at St. Mary of the Angels to a busy day for the record books, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
April 27 — The Board of Health is demanding that the Common Council approve adequate sanitary and storm sewers in northwest Olean following complaints by residents of industrial waste running into the creek. The Cattaraugus Tannery has been emptying its refuse into the small neighborhood sewers, which causes unsanitary refuse to overflow into Two Mile Creek. The Vacuum Oil refinery is also emptying malodorous and offensive matter into the creek. The solution, the board said, is to build up the sewer in the Homer Hill neighborhood and send the waste to the Allegheny River to the west of the city.
April 30 — Local suffragettes declared their bitterness against both Democrats and Republicans as states continue to delay ratification of what would eventually become the 19th Amendment. While New York approved the vote for women in 1917, the law of the land still declined the right for federal elections. With the deadline passed in at least nine states to register for the November election, advocates note that the chance of women having a say in picking the next president grows longer as officials drag their feet. The 36th state, Tennessee, waited until August before approving the amendment by a 50-48 tally.
1945
April 27 — A miniature freak cyclone out of a rain-swept lowering sky struck over a three-acre area at Tuckers Corners near Belmont. Two homes and two barns were unroofed, and several small buildings wrecked — but the greatest monetary damage was done to a small grove of pine trees. The storm was apparently an isolated blast that dropped down for about five minutes along the flat farmlands along the river. The trees were virgin timber, up to three feet across and 60 feet high. A tin roof was carried almost 100 yards.
April 28 — Efforts to aid the war effort continue, even as the front-page headline declares that the U.S. and Russian forces have met along the Elbe River in Germany. Boy Scouts and the Salvage for Victory Committee reported that 25 ¾ tons of waste paper and paperboard were gathered in one afternoon. It is believed most of the scouts have earned the Eisenhower Award, for collecting 1,000 pounds of waste paper each since the war began. The paper would be recycled into cardboard for packaging rations, ammunition and other supplies for the war effort — and later relief supplies for those in need after the war.
1970
April 28 — Even before construction begins to renovate the Olean House hotel into public housing, 60 individuals and eight couples have signed up to live in the structure. Seven of the single people already live in the building, staying in the old hotel rooms. The effort by the Olean Housing Authority project aims to turn the three upper floors of the downtown structure into mostly efficiency apartments for the elderly.
April 30 — A familiar face in Olean will now head the city’s largest church. The Rev. William Sutherland, who has been pastor of St. Patrick’s in Salamanca for the past eight years, will assume his assignment as head of St. Mary of the Angels Church following the March 13 death of the Rev. Michael Campbell. In a speech to the Olean Community Chest in 1967, he noted that civic activism is vital to religious health. “For it is in giving to others and looking beyond self that man has found his true fulfillment,” he said, noting that those who try to live in a social vacuum in the tumultuous times “are poor — poor in spirit and poor in outlook.”
1995
April 28 — Neighbors on Cherry Valley Road remember accused Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and another man coming down frequently to target shoot on their 10-acre lot in the town of Humphrey. The FBI searched the property for signs of illegal activity as authorities sought to piece together the case against the Pendleton native. The lot, purchased in 1988 with a North Tonawanda man, was sold in 1992. Neighbors reported they called troopers once “because it sounded like a war over there,” but did not believe explosives were involved.
April 30 — The Olean Uni-Mart Invitational saw 16 records fall at Bradner Stadium. Brandy Colley of Smethport set the most records with best times in the 1,500 and 3,000 meter runs. Meanwhile, athletes from Holland set four records at the meet. All told, six boys’ records were broken and one was matched. For the girls, 10 records were set. It was the first year Pennsylvania teams had been invited to the competition.