From the Overall Clubs to liberation thanks to a Soviet woman, from the first Earth Day to recognition for an area charity, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
April 20 — Those tired of the high cost of woolens have switched to the lowly overall in protest. Clothing prices skyrocketed after the war, leading to hundreds of thousands joining the protest by wearing the “working man’s” overalls instead of fancy pants and shirts. The University of South Carolina student body, for instance, voted to join the movement. However, the Republican-leaning Olean Evening Times chided the effort — which had drawn support from Democrats. “If you are determined to beat the ‘high cost of living,’ you might try something else,” the paper wrote, noting the cost of overalls had risen in response to demand and insisting that protesters made “a joke” of the working man.
April 23 — The largest real estate transaction recorded in Olean in years was put through yesterday when James Havens sold the Havens Theatre to a Batavia man seeking to relocate to the city. While the purchase price was not reported, it is believed to be well over $100,000. The idea is to make the Havens a motion picture house, only showing the best screen productions. However, the winter months will still play host to legitimate shows. N. Gipson, the new owner, already runs two of the best-known houses in the Batavia area.
1945
April 20 — A pair of prisoners of war from Olean were liberated by a Soviet tank division — but they didn’t expect to see a woman in charge. Tech Sgt. Everett Botsford and Staff Sgt. Donald Welch were liberated by the division, commanded by a woman, as the Red Army charged over the Oder in East Germany. Botsford had been captured during Operation Market Garden in Holland. Bostford, along with others, traveled to Warsaw, Poland, before being shipped to Ukraine, then Egypt, and finally Italy before returning home. The two became separated after the liberation, and Welch’s whereabouts are unknown.
April 23 — “In World War I we fought to ‘make the world safe for democracy;’ in World War II we struggle to save humanity by ending war,” said Assemblyman Leo Noonan at a memorial service to honor the fallen Olean and Portville men killed in action. “We seek no glory, we seek no territorial gains, but we are fighting for the perpetuity of the birth certificate of our country, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.” As of the service, 95 area men had been killed in the armed services since the start of the war in 1941.
1970
April 21 — Local schools and colleges are gearing up for a new event — Earth Day. At St. Bonaventure, students are planning to stress information over politics. Speakers include staff from the state Conservation Department to discuss the major October fish kill on the Allegheny River. At Olean High, films and large-scale student discussions are on the docket. Houghton College plans a campus wide cleanup, said chairman John Seaman, a Long Island sophomore. “We as Christians should be willing to confront the issue. Since we believe in God as Creator … we should seriously accept the responsibility to protect the Creation,” he said.
April 24 — Plans for a new Cattaraugus County nursing home in Olean have been unveiled. The cross-shaped structure, to be erected next year behind St. Francis Hospital, is set to cost about $1.2 million. Three of the four wings are to be used as patient care centers, according to architects at Naetzker, Thorsell and Dove Associates of Jamestown. Capacity is pegged at 120 beds. The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, still under county ownership, remains open today.
1995
April 20 — With more than 200 missing, Oleanders joined a nation grieving after a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. All told, 168 people were killed in what at the time was the worst domestic terror attack in American history. In a shocking twist, it would turn out to be a Western New Yorker — Timothy McVeigh — who was responsible for the blast. He would later be executed for federal murder convictions. Local officials reported they they have disaster plans, listing details as mundane as where all the area’s backhoes are located in case rapid deployment is necessary.
April 23 — Genesis House officials received the reader-chosen Times Herald nomination for the 1994 Make a Difference Day award, sponsored by USA Weekend. “We need a good spirit of volunteers in our community,” said Daniel Carr, Genesis House executive director. “There’s so many things to be done on this Earth and we’re just one among so many good, local, caring organizations — this is not just an award for Genesis House.”