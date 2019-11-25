From new industry for Olean to hope for Louis Zamperini’s family, from Santa’s arrive by dune buggy and chopper to hope for the Bonnies, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Nov. 24 — A local thief will be living high on the hog — or chicken — this Thanksgiving. George Bowersox of the North End reported that thieves sprung the lock on his chicken coop last night and made off with 25 of his choice fowls. Bowersoz, who runs a meat market in the North End, was fattening up the birds for the upcoming Thanksgiving sale. To add insult to injury, the thieves also stole his prized purebred bulldog of high value.
Nov. 26 — The Universal Toy Specialty Corp., Olean’s newest industry, will start manufacturing its products around the first of the year. The firm is remodeling several buildings at a plant on Wayne Street, and company officials say that some 20 workers will be employed. The firm will begin producing the “kiddie airplane” and “kiddie horse.” Manager C.N. Deverall noted that American toys have come to stay following the realization caused by the war that German-made toys are by no means as good as the American product.
1944
Nov. 25 — Deer hunters, rejoicing in the snowfall which made tracking easier, had succeeded in reducing the number of deer in the Southern Tier by a substantial total at the end of hunting on Friday, although a very large number of hunters were disappointed in not securing their deer the first day of the season. In the immediate vicinity, some 50 deer had been shot by Friday afternoon. A motorist driving in from Buffalo counted 69 cars passing him the other way with a deer tied to the front bumper. Ermon Hurlburt of Pleasant Valley noted he was able to shoot his first deer — a 155-pound doe — in 20 years of hunting.
Nov. 30 — Olean-born Louis Zamperini, Army Air Force bombardier and USC and Olympic track star, may be officially declared dead, but according to radio reports from Tokyo he is alive after being forced down May 27, 1943. During the war, Zamperini was held captive by the Japanese and was subject to brutal assaults and degradation at the hands of his captors. Today, a monument to Zamperini stands in War Vets Park, and he has been the subject of books and movies recounting his tribulations during the war.
1969
Nov. 24 — There was enough snow Saturday for Wing Hollow Ski Area in Allegany to open its doors for the afternoon. One of the first down the slopes was 12-year-old Betsy Murrin of Olean, who was happy to be back on the hill after a year’s hiatus. While wet weather came Sunday, a worker offered some encouragement. “Don’t let today’s mild weather fool you — we’ll probably be skiing again within a week,” he said.
Nov. 29 — Santa Claus is back in Olean, choosing a dune buggy to make his way along North Union Street to open up his cottage at Lincoln Park. Hundreds of children bundled up so tight they could barely move made their way through the cottage to see the jolly old elf and let him know what to bring for Christmas. He then made his way by various means to other sites in the area — including by helicopter to the new Big N Plaza west of Allegany. Meanwhile, thousands turned out to hit the shops in the downtown business district.
1994
Nov. 24 — Last week saw record-setting temperatures pushing 70 degrees in Olean, but a cold front off of a large Canadian storm left residents wondering what happened to the warm weather. Squalls off Lake Erie didn’t help things, the National Weather Service reported, with up to three inches of snow falling just shy of the holiday. However, the Adirondacks saw up to 10 inches fall, so it could have been worse. The snow also isn’t expected to stick around, with temperatures rising again later in the week.
Nov. 25 — In the annual basketball season preview, the Times Herald tries to answer the question on everybody’s lips — will the Bonnies men’s basketball team be any good this year? Despite the lost of big man Harry Moore and little known about the rest of the 1994-95 squad, it’s assumed the team can’t be much worse than the 10-17 record earned last year. “You have to look through the forest a little bit to see what’s there,” said third-year coach Jim Baron. The team would land an 18-13 record — the first season over .500 in nine years — and make it to the second round of the NIT in the spring.