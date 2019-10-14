From a plague of diphtheria to begging not to rush the Halloween season, from fighting “brain drain” to remembering the Greatest Generation, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Oct. 15 — Diphtheria is the latest disease to sweep through the city, with 35 cases and two deaths reported in short order. The disease in Olean is showing itself to be a mild form, but the culturing of every suspicious sore throat is a necessity called for by state law. Parents are urged to contact the school if their child has a sore throat. “For those who fail to do their duty, the law provides several penalties,” said health officer J.A. Johnson, “and such persons will receive no sympathy from the Board of Health.” A vaccine would be developed in the 1920s, taking the death toll from 15,000 a year to just two cases between 2004 and 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Oct. 17 — A push to the plow is under Indian Bureau guidance on the Seneca reservation. Agent O.H. Chaplin reported that only between 10 to 15 percent of the Allegany territory is now under the plow, and there are many acres available for farming — the cream of the county’s soil, according to surveys. Staff from the Farm Bureau and Cornell University will be working with Senecas to break the virgin soil, which has never been farmed in history. The Cattaraugus Territory has proven good soil as well, and many farmers on that territory are members of the Farm Bureau.
1944
Oct. 16 — An appeal to parents to keep their children from Halloween pranks until the last week of October was issued by Mayor Thomas Gustafson, following a core of complaints that youngsters were “rushing the season” by masking, demanding “tricks or treats” and generously soaping windows. “The youngsters should be made to understand that Hallowe’en doings should be carried out at the proper time,” the mayor said. “We don’t want to employ drastic measures to stop these too early pranks, but we will if it becomes necessary. Parents must realize their responsibility in this matter, and we look to them to check the things complained of.”
Oct. 20 — Oleanders now being held in prisoner of war camps in Germany are praising the efforts of the Red Cross. Sgt. James Earon of the Eighth Air Force and Tech. Sgt. Edwin Scott, both of whom are POWs, have written home to credit the agency. “It isn’t like home, but I am getting by with the help of the Cross which is doing a splendid job here,” said Scott to his mother on Garden Avenue. The Red Cross, funded by donations nationwide, provides “capture parcels” to those captured, filled with items like pajamas, socks and treats. A weekly pack is also supplied. The contents varied by camp, though — mostly from light-fingered guards, despite violating international law.
1969
Oct. 14 — The Allegany County Board of Supervisors are mulling a suggestion to fight “brain drain.” Supervisor John Hasper of Belfast put forward a resolution to offer $6,000 for the Board of Legislators — which takes office Jan. 1, 1970 — to help fund a medical scholarship on the condition that the doctor would stay in Allegany County. With just one doctor per 1,000 residents, the county ranks last in the state in that statistic. The program would provide several scholarships, with the recipient promising to stay at least three years for each year of the scholarship. A similar program was in place in Wyoming County at the time, and officials there sang its praises in attracting doctors.
Oct. 16 — Oleanders may soon have a new way to get into Bradner Stadium. The Common Council began discussing an underground tunnel leading from War Vets Park to the stadium, eliminating much of the pedestrian crossing woes plaguing events at the facility for decades. A new ticket booth would also be installed. The upshot would also include a savings of $20,000 over a new ground-level entrance on East State Street for the stadium, which would not alleviate the crossing concerns.
1994
Oct. 14 — A special 72-page insert, to mark the 75th anniversary of St. Bonaventure basketball and the 25th anniversary of the 1969-70 season, asks the question “What if?” What if Bob Lanier, All-American and future pro basketball hall-of-famer, had not injured his knee in the Elite 8 game that season against Villanova? Fueled by disappointment two seasons earlier and a ban from postseason play for recruiting violations in 1968-69, the Bonnies gave their fans a wild ride that season, going to the NCAA Final Four for the only time in program history. The squad cranked out an 11-2 record for the end of the season, including a 97-79 rout of Seton Hall with Lanier scoring 51 points.
Oct. 17 — Salamanca history teacher Lisa Monacelli’s efforts to record the stories of 30 World War II veterans is complete. Funded by a summer grant, the 3 ½-hour tape is available for local schools and organizations to borrow. “I had some family friends who had served in World War II and I thought that as a history teacher, I knew very little about these guys I grew up with,” she said. The interviews of 29 men and one woman were done in local legion halls, a few homes and the school’s studio, filling 12 tapes with raw footage.