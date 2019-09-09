From little progress on the trolley strike to a new South Union Street bridge, from a tight fit at Olean High to the opening of Constitution Avenue, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Sept. 9 — The high school is opening the second week of the recent school year with the largest registration in the history of the school, 516 pupils are registered, doing wholly high school work. That compares to 416 the previous year, the 15.7% a very unusual rate of growth for a city high school in the East. Two grades were shifted out of the building, as there are more students than seats. But despite the congestion, the school year is progressing quickly. The recent return of the Regents report for the June 1919 examinations shows the best ratings for the school as a whole which it has ever seen.
Sept. 11— The first conference of striking union carmen and officials of the Western New York and Pennsylvania Traction Co. in almost a month was held this afternoon, but no resolution was reached to end the strike and the tie-up on the electric road from Shinglehouse (Pa.) to beyond Olean. The hour-long meeting resolved nothing, but was coordinated by a neutral third party, showing some signs of hope. School children are having a hard time attending classes, and local merchants are champing at the bit to get out-of-town service back up to full speed to bring in more customers.
1944
Sept. 9 — As American troops get within 20 miles of the German frontier, an Olean couple formally learned their son is alive, but in Nazi clutches. Second Lt. Hersha Davie, a pilot of a B-17 Flying Fortress of the Eighth Air Force, is a prisoner of the German government. The first notification of his fate was received via shortwave radio transmission — an extremely long-range form of radio still in minor use today. The family received eight letters, 19 postcards and two phone calls from as far away as North Carolina informing them of the transmission from Berlin. The International Red Cross and the War Department confirmed the information.
Sept. 10 — After considerable delay, due largely to lack of sufficient labor, the new South Union Street bridge over the Allegheny River has been opened to traffic. Work on the bridge was begun early this year. The new bridge is part of the flood abatement program undertaken in the fall of 1942. Mayor Thomas Gustafson said that the delay was due to lack of sufficient labor to perform tasks other than those of bridge construction, such as removal of tons of earth from the old abutments. The current bridge was built in 1955, according to the state Department of Transportation.
1969
Sept. 11 — Olean’s public school enrollment has grown slightly according to district officials — 63 more than last year. Superintendent Harold McManus said the enrollment is causing problems in only the high school and School No. 1. The high school is about 350 students over the state-recommended 1,000, and School No. 1 has around 326 students and large class sizes. Meanwhile, School No. 8 has 68 and School No. 9 has 153, and officials hope to have parents move some children to those other schools.
Sept. 12 — Hockey is making its way into the parlor thanks to a four-month-old industry in Arcade. Table top hockey games are designed to provide the thrills of the game but without the chills, spills, cuts or bruises of the real deal. Munro Games, a subsidiary of Servotronics Inc., is humming along to pour out the games for the Christmas toy bonanza. Around 70 workers are making hundreds of games, and another 30 workers are expected to start soon. Another Servotronics venture continues in the area, but preparing weapons of war — Franklinville’s Ontario Knife Co. was busy with machetes, bayonets and pilot survival knives for the jungles of Vietnam.
1994
Sept. 9 — Constitution Avenue officially opened today, with a Blue Bird Coach Lines bus breaking through a paper tape on the west end of the two-mile-long stretch. The road, seen as a major artery for future development in the area, was a keystone project to open up the Cattaraugus Economic Development Zone. More than 100 acres were set aside for industrial and commercial development. In addition, city and county officials hope to get North 28th Street — now called Independence Drive — paved as a connection to Constitution. The Olean Urban Renewal Agency still owns some property along the route, but much of the area has been developed in the last 25 years.
Sept. 14 — If the second week of the Big 30 football season is any indicator, 1994 could end up as a very mediocre season for area football as a whole. Through two weeks, the 30 teams in the two-state, seven-county region have compiled a meager 9-15 record against non-Big 30 squads. Olean, Otto-Edlred, Portville, Smethport, Wellsville, Eisenhower and Gowanda are off to 2-0 starts — but 13 teams were at that mark in the 1993 season, most playing the same opponents to open the seasons.