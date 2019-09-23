From the future of shipping to a push back to school for dropouts, from making it through the Northwest Passage to shaping baseball one log at a time, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Sept. 23 — Twenty motor trucks which left Buffalo for a five-day endurance tour of the region will pull into Olean on the third day of the tour. The trucks left Batavia this morning and are coming to Olean by way of LeRou, Pavilion, Warsaw, Castile, Fillmore and Cuba. A reception for the tour, sponsored by the Buffalo Motor Truck Dealers’ Association, will be held on arrival. The tour aims to prove that trucks, not trains, will be the future of commercial shipping in the region — an interesting thought in a time of train and trolley strikes, and a prophetic one, as well.
Sept. 26 — After seven weeks, a riot and dozens of arrests, the trolley-men of the Western New York and Pennsylvania Traction Co. and the company’s leadership have agreed to terms to end the stalemate. In the full agreement printed in the Olean Evening Times, the company agreed to raising wages to a maximum of 55 cents an hour for veteran workers, with two more cents an hour given to freight men. The contract also acknowledges the Amalgamated Association of Street and Electric Railway Employees of America as the union for the men, allows for overtime, seniority rights and arbitration over disagreements moving forward.
1944
Sept. 26 — The next 25 Olean and vicinity men to get drafted left by bus from the State Armory for Buffalo. Nine of the men represent the 53rd induction call for the local Selective Service Board. Sixteen represented the 54th pre-induction call, heading to Buffalo for physicals. The men, all but two of them childless, were given the traditional automatic pencils and cigarettes from the Olean Service Club. However, the men didn’t get the big send-offs often given earlier in the conflict. Those events often included parades and balls, but with the Nazis on the run, it’s expected the war will be over soon.
Sept. 27 — “Every teenage boy or girl of Olean who has left school during the past two or three years should seriously consider returning to school right now,” said Mayor Thomas Gustafson of the “Back to School” movement which is underway nationwide. “Unless these young people are now engaged in absolutely necessary war work and doing jobs that nobody else can fill, they should take stock of their present employment condition and resume where they left off when they left school.” Those who were 18 and above who went into the service should be commended, the mayor said, but the younger dropouts will be at a serious disadvantage once the war is over and G.I.s with more experience come back to the workforce.
1969
Sept. 23 — Local soda consumption is through the roof, according to recently released Department of Commerce figures. In Cattaraugus County, residents are drinking an average of 312 eight-ounce bottles of sugary beverages a person every year. That’s 25.77 million bottles a year, up from 14.85 million 10 years ago. Elsewhere in the Middle Atlantic States, the average is 278 bottles per person. The reports indicated teens and those in their 20s are the biggest users, consuming 66 billion nationwide at a cost of $7 billion. In Cattaraugus County, it’s estimated residents spent $2.73 million on soda.
Sept. 24 — Third Mate Charles Hahn of Bolivar was one of the youngest members of the crew of the SS Manhattan, an oil tanker that became the first commercial vessel to negotiate the icy waters of the fabled Northwest Passage. Messages home by radio indicated that while the ship seemed stuck in the heavy ice several times, the arctic seascape was “beautiful but barren.” The ship carried 54 crew and 72 scientists along the way, with all “having a great time” and enjoying the “great experience,” Hahn said. As far back at 1498 had Europeans attempted to find a water route north of Canada as a shortcut to the riches of the Far East.
1994
Sept. 25 — The Louisville Slugger is Hillerich & Bradsby’s heart and soul, with a large portion of the bats in the hands of the greats of the game coming through Ellicottville. While there is no World Series this year, the firm is still cranking out 1.4 million bats from 50-year-old ash trees from New York and Pennsylvania, with 40,000 trees needed to make a season’s worth of bats. The mill in Ellicottville produces billets to be shipped off to Indiana for turning. The 40 workers in Ellicottville generally process wood for the Little League market, as well as promotional and miniature bats. The mill processes 5,000 board feet of lumber a week, officials said.
Sept. 27 — Despite leading early in the second half 24-7, Buffalo Bills staff urged the team to not get too cocky in the Monday Night Football game against John Elway and the Denver Broncos. They were right to worry, as an Elway-induced panic attack for more than 75,000 fans at Rich Stadium was to come. Fortunately, the Bills defense kept the pressure on the Wade Phillips-coached Broncos, and a fourth down pass by Elway slipped from his fingers with 21 seconds left to tie the game. “You can’t print what I thought when I saw that pass go flying through the end zone, said Bills OB Darryl Talley. “It was just a relief.”