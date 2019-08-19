From violent riots over a trolley strike in Olean to a huge boost for the war effort, from a new name and owner for Grosstal ski area to a visit from the future governor, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Aug. 19 — A wild night of rioting between Western New York and Pennsylvania Traction Co. strike breakers and sympathizers terrorized Oleanders. Seven men of the roughly 10,000 reported at the scene are in serious condition from wounds and injuries, with three of them onlookers, two strikebreakers, one strike supporter and the son of the company’s president. A strikebreaker brought in from outside the area was later identified as the shooter of a shotgun that caused several injuries. Forty strikebreakers were jailed, but three ringleaders evaded capture — along with the payroll for the men. More than 150 arrest warrants would be issued in connection to the riot.
Aug. 21 — As the strike enters its third week, a resolution seems unlikely. Company officials announced at pay day that the employees who showed up for pay have now been fired, and refuse to acknowledge a union representing the men. However, the company confirmed it won’t bring in negroes to break the strike. The International Association of Machinists union declared the strike isn’t over, and refuse to sit down with management until the union is recognized. The previously arrested strikebreakers are being released one by one on orders to return to their homes in New York and Philadelphia.
1944
Aug. 21 — The final report of the Fifth War Loan Campaign in Cattaraugus County was issued today, indicating the county was at 136.5% of its quota for all sales — $3.6 million had been sought, but $4.91 million in bonds were sold for the war effort. Such war bond efforts were organized nationwide, bringing in $20.6 billion in the drive. The drive was the most successful to date, but the sixth and seventh drives topped out at $21.5 billion and $26 billion, respectively.
Aug. 23 — By buying war bonds, the New York State Oil Producers Association purchased a giant twin-engine Hospital Service Plane to evacuate the wounded across the Atlantic Ocean. For security reasons, the plane to be purchased with the $203,000 in bonds could not be identified. However, the plane will be able to carry 18 or more wounded passengers with a crew of four including one nurse. The specifications appear to line up with the Douglas C-47 Skytrain, known in civilian service as the DC-3, which carried between 18 and 24 litters.
1969
Aug. 19 — “We want a four-lane highway, not a promise” was the sentiment of the overflowing crowd at the annual Route 219 Association meeting held in Bradford. Confident the North Star Way will be constructed, Senator Hugh Scott told the membership that he will continue to support the Buffalo to Bluefield, W.V. “vast void” in the National System of Interstate and Defense Highway. “We were very greatly disappointed late last year when an additional 1,500 miles was allocated … and Pennsylvania was disregarded, while one-sixth of the total went to Florida,” Scott said.
Aug. 21 — Grosstal ski area has a new owner and a new name. Joseph Herger of Port Allegany, Pa. has formed a company to purchase the Allegany ski area. In addition, a new name of “Wing Hollow Ski Area” will be affixed to the area. User numbers had been climbing at the site for several years, and the Times Herald hopes the new owners, new ideas and new enthusiasm will boost Olean as the heart of ski country in the region. A year-round operation is in the planning, Herger said, and other activities could showcase “the great potential of the ski area as a total resort complex.” The ski area would change hands and close in the 1980s.
1994
Aug. 19 — Two Civil War cannons which were stolen in December have been recovered — but what to do with them now is not known. For now, they will be locked up by Veterans of Foreign Wars member Donald Magnesun. However, they are in need of repair, as is the monument including a statue and graves of area Grand Army of the Republic veterans. The cannons, which go for $7,000 to $10,000 each on the open market, could be sold to help fund a restoration of the main monument. Pat Kent of Olean, editor of a Civil War newsletter hopes that reenactors who helped save the Arcade and Attica railway with $35,000 in donations might be able to help out.
Aug. 20 — State Sen. George Pataki, the Republican candidate for governor, was hosted by longtime U.S. Rep. Amory Houghton at a rally in Olean’s Lincoln Park. “When we win we’re going to change this state,” Pataki said to the crowd of 200 attendees. Pataki, in an upset, would unseat Gov. Mario Cuomo and go on to serve three terms in Albany. No other Republican has won a statewide race in New York since his last victory.