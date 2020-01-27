From jail for the county’s top lawman to coal and gas shortages gripping the city, from a local name in charge of the historic Hull House to a 107-year-old amazed as how she can “just keep on going,” here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Jan. 27 — Charles D. Nichols, former sheriff of Cattaraugus County, was sentenced to serve 60 days for a first-degree grand larceny charge. The charge involved Nichols, while serving as sheriff, taking $692 in fine money (around $9,220 in 2020 dollars) that was in his custody as a public official. His attorney asked for a suspension in the case, noting the money was taken in 1916 — Nichols’ first year in office — and every other fine was recorded in the county treasury. But prosecutors noted in another case, $2,500 (over $33,000 today) was found missing but later made correct.
Jan. 29 — The new State Armory will be informally opened on Feb. 6. This promises to be one of the season’s greatest events. Three winters ago, the grand structure at the site burned to the ground, and locals are anxious to see the new structure, representing the most modern type of construction. Following tours of the new structure, there will be dancing with a popular 12-piece orchestra playing all the very recent hits. Dancing will continue until 2 a.m., with a lunch served at midnight.
1945
Jan. 27 — Even as American troops push into Germany and converge on the Japanese home islands, another round of area draftees made its way to military induction. A total of 36 men went on the train to Buffalo this morning, including 11 to be inducted in the 57th induction call. Another 25 men, including six fathers, were bound as part of the 58th induction call to be physically examined before future call-up. By the end of the war, more than 10 million men would be inducted into service.
Jan. 31 — Mayor Thomas Gustafson has called a meeting with the city’s coal dealers to discuss the local situation in the face of the fuel emergency declared by Gov. Thomas Dewey. The mayor said today that he contemplated asking the dealers to serve on an advisory committee in handling solid fuels in Olean. “The stocks of solid fuels dealers in Olean are depleted,” the mayor said, “in that we have a supply of natural gas available and that so many homes in the city are heated with that fuel. In the use of gas, too, I want to urge upon our people care in conserving it.”
1970
Jan. 27 — A former Oleander is now executive director of the nation’s most historic social agency. Robert Adams was recently named the head of Chicago’s Hull House, founded by Jane Addams in 1889 that was a pioneering organization. “The crying needs of the poor demand the highest management capability in the name of humanity,” he said in his address at the 80th annual meeting of Hull House recently, noting that despite thoughts to the contrary, effective service must rely on the same kinds of economic and leadership principles that make or break for-profit companies.
Jan. 28 — Edward Mikolajczyk of Fall Road was the top dog in the doughnut eating contest at Mr. Donut on West State Street, scarfing down 3½ doughnuts in three minutes flat to top eight other youngsters. As winner, he will compete in district finals in Buffalo. Should his appetite and endurance survive that contest, the could be competing in New York City for an $8,000 Mister Donut Scholarship. Edward is 13.
1995
Jan. 27 — The future of Dresser-Rand’s Turbo Products Division is taking a long-awaited upswing. Company President David Norton reported more than 50 laid-off workers have been called back in after the firm got “a substantial number of orders, and now feel more confident about the future.” From a high of 1,700, the firm then employed around 1,300 after a 1,200 low reported the year before. Union President Ed Baldwin said that while 163 United Steelworkers remain on layoff, “I’m glad to see the workers called back. It’s taken a lot of work on both sides to get work in the shop through the partnering program.”
Jan. 30 — “I just keep on going,” said Mildred Kopler as she celebrated her 107th birthday at the Houghton Nursing Care Center. Born in 1888, she helped her husband and later son run Kopler Funeral Home in Fillmore for more than 70 years, and also headed The Fashion Shop from 1939 to 1954. She said her secret for living so long is simple — she never drank or smoked, she said. And despite her failing eyesight, she continues making the miniature dolls that have made her famous across the state.