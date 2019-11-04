From a new mayor for Olean to owners of dogs being warned about rabies, from a close defeat of a new city charter to revenge for the Olean Huskies, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Nov. 5 — Oleanders tapped another Republican to be mayor, but Democrats were chosen to lead the Common Council. Willis Z. Georgia was tapped to replace Foster Studholme as mayor for the next two years, over former mayor Peter Foley. A distant third place was Socialist Gaius Smith. The voting machines were used for the first time, the Olean Evening Times reported, and they worked splendidly and without serious trouble. Foley, by the end of his career, would be the Democratic candidate seven times, and win a third term in the 1920s. Georgia would serve one term. Democrats swept the Common Council 6-5, and the city elected its first Socialist candidate, Henry Schwartz, who was unopposed for constable.
Nov. 8 — While the country is mourning the death of George Primrose, a famous Vaudevillian actor known for his blackface, the Olean Evening Times said that six local men “have the stuff” to take on the best in the business. “Bobby Smith will beat Al Jolson at his own game,” the local Elks Club claims, noting that the six performers with the Best People on Earth will put on shows at the Elks Frolic and the Havens Theatre next week to showcase. Made popular in the 1840s, the minstrel show era with black and white performers in caricature-esque makeup ended in the mid-20th century in America, but the imagery continued to be popular in Europe and Asia until much more recently.
1944
Nov. 5 — Another Oleander gave the supreme sacrifice in the fight against Nazi Germany, a family learned. Tech-5 Robert Nodler was killed in action in Germany, his wife, Mrs. Gertrude Nolder of Walnut Street, learned via telegram. Nodler, originally of Allegany, enlisted in 1938 and saw action in the African campaign and Sicilian invasion, when he received an injury to his hands. He later fought in France, Belgium and into Germany before he was killed with his infantry division.
Nov. 6 — Five owners of dogs who permitted them to run at large without muzzles appeared in police court as a result of violating the rabies quarantine regulation. Warnings only were given, but the judge will not be as lenient next time. No new rabies cases have been reported in the city, but Health Department officials said it will be another six weeks until the city is out of the “danger” period because dogs that had the disease but were not showing symptoms yet could have bitten other dogs before being caught.
1969
Nov. 5 — A revision of the Olean city charter to hire a full-time administrator was defeated by 66 votes among more than 5,600 cast. The proposal won in six of 11 wards, but two-to-one losses in several wards offset the “wins.” Turnout was 78 percent — an astounding number by the day’s and today’s standards. The charter would not be revised until the 1990s. In addition, voters also selected Republican William O. Smith over Democrat Harvey Shneiderman by 516 votes. Smith would go on to become the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history, with seven more electoral wins until retiring in 1985. The city’s recreation center carries his name.
Nov. 6 — Gov. Nelson Rockefeller announced a $1.81 million grant to help restore the wastewater treatment plant in the city. The $3.6 million project aims to correct the damage caused in a March 1967 natural gas explosion that flattened parts of the facility. The new facility should be able to treat up to 11 million gallons a day — but up to 14 million often occured due to old sewer lines allowing storm runoff into the system, forcing the water to bypass treatment and enter the Allegheny River during most heavy storms. The plant would be damaged in the Flood of 1972 and rebuilt, with no further upgrades until the late 2010s.
1994
Nov. 6 — The Olean Huskies claimed the Section 6 Class B-2 title at Rich Stadium in a rematch of their toughest game of the year. In their first meeting in September, Olean tied the Springville Griffins, 7-7, with the team looking to avenge the only negative mark on their otherwise perfect record. Things didn’t look good by the beginning of the fourth quarter, but a pick-6 by Huskies linebacker Pete D’Apice snuffed Springville’s hopes for the B-2 title.
Nov. 9 — On the heels of Republicans nationwide, local GOP candidates swept elected positions in the 1994 general election. From the first Republican governor since the 1970s to wins for incumbent state Sen. Jess Present and Assemblywoman Pat McGee all the way down to the Allegany County Board of Legislators, where all five Democrats were unseated. Nationally, the GOP took the House and Senate, proving a thorn in the side of two-year President Bill Clinton for the rest of his time in office — including an impeachment for lying about a sexual relationship.