From a war of words of who has the worst main street to lifting of rationing, from filming downtown’s filming to a historic win for OHS football, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Sept. 16 — Step aside, Goodyear Blimp and Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. The original marketing mobile is on its way to Olean. The 20-Mule Team Borax mule team will be making its way to Olean, with William “Borax Bill” Wilson handling the 120-foot single line. The marketing team — no pun intended — recreates the effort of borax mine owners to move their product from the mines in Death Valley, Calif., to the railroad 162 miles away. Such teams of mules were common, as the mineral needed to be shipped in large quantities through the lowest and hottest point on the continent to be profitable. The Olean Evening Times notes that most teamsters in the East feel good about being able to handle four of the animals at a time, but most would be hanging their heads in shame at 20 on a single jerkline.
Sept. 19 — A back-and-forth editorial battle between the Olean Evening Times and Allegany Citizen are heating up over road conditions. A Times editorial chastised leaders in Allegany for failing to maintain Main Street. The Citizen’s editors agreed paving is needed, but “then people living in glass houses must not throw stones for it is only a short time ago when Olean’s West State street, and also East State street were in much worse condition.” The Allegany editors noted that the Times’ “saplings” must not remember the 75 years North Union Street was a quagmire of mud and horse droppings before being paved in brick. The Times shot back, noting that “saplings are proverbially full of life, pep and hustle,” and the Citizen should “confine itself to contemporary conditions, about the worst of which is that same Allegany main street.”
1944
Sept. 16 — Three new cases of infantile paralysis have been reported to the Cattaraugus County Board of Health in the last day, leading officials to believe the disease may be slowing down. Health Commissioner Dr. Wendell Ames noted that the polio cases now being reported had their onset earlier in the month, which is taken by authorities as a good sign, as a promise that the epidemic is waning. About half the cases since July 31 have been of the paralytic type, while all of those before that date were paralytic. That also indicates a milder form of the disease is the one spreading.
Sept. 21 — Rationing for all civilian foods except meat and dairy may be ending soon, the Office of Price Administration reported. With American troops crossing into Germany, record-breaking 1944 crop productions and politics are lining up to remove canned fruits and juices from ration lists. Canned vegetables have recently been removed, and now that there are fewer things to spend blue ration points on, the points levels will have to rise for fruits, catsup and chili sauces — or be dropped altogether. The 1944 election is also playing a hand, with many incumbents seeking to lower the use of rationing in order to score points with the electorate.
1969
Sept. 16 — Olean’s closed circuit television will be used to advertise TeleVigil Systems Inc. of Olean’s services in a film now being produced downtown. A three-man film crew is documenting the use of the system, as well as staging a car accident and robbery of the Olean Trust Co. to demonstrate the abilities of the watchful eyes of the Olean Police Department. Narrating the film was WKBW long-time anchor Irv Weinstein. The 9:25 long film is available on YouTube, and provides a look at the system, as well as downtown 50 years ago.
Sept. 17 — Another miracle of the modern age has made its way to the Little Valley DMV. Computer consoles, which resemble remote control typewriters, are hooked up directly to the DMV in Albany. The system allows the printing of replacement licenses in a matter of seconds. Noting the size of the terminals in the already-cramped office, “We really haven’t the space necessary for the machines,” county Clerk Mynetta Fluker told the Times Herald, “but they do speed things up.”
1994
Sept. 17 — Leases for about 50 parcels in Salamanca were not renewed Friday, the deadline before the Seneca Nation of Indians eyes eviction proceedings. At the last minute, another 47 landowners gave city Attorney Ross Peters power of attorney to sign leases for them. Land in most of the city is on Seneca territory, and with 99-year leases expiring in 1991, legal battles ensued as SNI officials sought payments higher than those set in 1890. The lease battles would continue for three more years, coming to a close in 1997 with 16 non-Seneca residents refusing to sign and being evicted.
Sept. 21 — It’s a tribute not only to how well Olean High played in its 30-0 shutout of Salamanca, but also to the Warriors’ rich football tradition. You have to go back 24 seasons to find the last time the Warriors lost by 30 points, back to when Dunkirk defeated the Joe Sanfilippo-coached Warriors 30-0 in 1970 — a year Salamanca went 6-2 for the season. Injuries and suspensions are credited with a large part of the victory, but Olean had blanked the last five teams it has played on the road, including Pioneer 27-0 earlier in the season. Coach Mike Kane notes his nine regulars back from last season haven’t been scored upon yet this season, with only a single touchdown scored on the reserves.