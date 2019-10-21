From the death of Daylight Savings Time to skating at War Vets Park, from more jobs for Olean to the push for an Olean-Allegany trail network, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Oct. 24 — Welcoming his family on the pier in New York, Kennith Scott, assistant agent of the Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau, greeted one more member than he had farewell to in February. Mrs. Scott took five children to her old home in England, and returned with six. The youngest, Miss Alice, was born June 24. Now he has a bigger problem — finding a house to fit his larger family, as he moved into a small apartment when the family departed.
Oct. 25 — Daylight Savings Time is no more. As of tomorrow, the last such period will pass after a federal law killed the time change. The system had a short and stormy life, begun in March 1918 on a federal level as a means to decrease fuel consumption. City dwellers and industries cried to have the change made permanent, but the farm vote got Congress to pass the law with a veto-proof margin. The law would stick around in local governments for many years, until being made permanent in 1962.
1944
Oct. 23 — Area men continue the march to war, as 34 leave for Buffalo. Twelve of the men are making up the 54th induction call of the Selective Service Board No. 645, and will be sworn in this afternoon for immediate active duty. The remaining 22 men represent the 55th such call to duty, and are heading to Buffalo for physical examinations. The majority of the men are less than 26, and include four fathers and one transfer from another area. There are no volunteers in the group, members of which were presented with the customary automatic pencils and cigarettes from the Olean Service Club.
Oct. 25 — War Vets Park will get a skating rink, the Common Council decided. Committee reports favored the measure, an outdoor rink at the north end of the park along the Pennsylvania Railroad right-of-way. The $1,000 project did receive one bit of criticism, as Alderman Edward Klamt asked if cinders from passing trains would be a hazard to skaters or to the ice. However, a proposal for Boardman Park was tabled, as there were questions over the title. According to reports, the park — gifted to the city more than 25 years prior by Marcia Boardman Bradner — there is a provision that the park cannot be used for playgrounds, bathhouses, boathouses or boat landings.
1969
Oct. 22 — The city’s 54-year-old charter is doing the city no favors, said Richard Barie, who is heading stumping for the new setup at the annual citizenship luncheon sponsored by the Women’s Society of Christian Service. Officials hope voters will approve the changes, the most notable being the hiring of a full-time city manager. At the time, the mayor’s position was considered part-time with an equivalent salary — while many mayors have “sacrificed income, career and energy to wind up frustrated by the antique machinery of doing public business,” he said. The change would not be approved, and the next charter revision would be in the early 1990s.
Oct. 25 — McGraw-Edison Power Systems Division has announced its third expansion in the town of Olean since it moved there in 1951. Plant officials said an addition of between 20,000 and 50,000 square feet is being considered adjacent to the Dugan Road plant. The expansion will boost employment above the current 270 now working there. The company has a $1.6 million a year payroll, and produces $1.2 million in goods a month. Up to a 26% increase in employment is expected.
1994
Sept. 21 — Organizers of the Olean-Allegheny River Recreation Trail hope to know in a month whether or not their project will move forward. Joseph Higgins, the mastermind of a 6.8-mile trail connecting the city with the town of Allegany and St. Bonaventure University, said that they should know shortly about a $557,000 state grant to bankroll the project. “This kind of trail makes the area more attractive to tourism and businesses,” he said. “It actually improves area property values.”
Sept. 27 — Limestone Union Free School District officials OK’d a merger study with Allegany, but not before a heated exchange and a board member storming out. When informed by board President Marsha Mascioni that the study could only include one potential merger partner — Salamanca or Allegany, board members grew heated. Jeffrey Tingley, who supported a study with Salamanca, left the meeting after declaring Mascioni a liar. Meanwhile Allegany junior Kellee Montgomery told the board she left Limestone in sixth grade to take advantage of the many opportunities and activities at the larger neighboring district.