From a revenge shooting of a city barber to sobering news from the front, from a big send-off for the NCAA-bound Bonnies to revenge for Olean High on the big stage, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
March 2 — Although there were just 17 arrests by Olean police in February, the seriousness of the charges left doubt that things are better than when they were under King Booze. Bigamy, white slavery, fugitive from justice and contempt of court were on the list. Petit larceny, assault, abandonment and disorderly conduct were also reported. Others were picked up, suffering from denatured alcohol drunkenness, but were not registered, as no charges were made. Those who drank the stuff were not drunk, only poisoned and ill.
March 5 — Revenge may have been the motive of the shooting of Ernest Pizzini, 29, a barber. Pizzini was fired upon five times just in front of his North Union shop. He was hit by two of the shots from a .32-caliber revolver. One passed through the right lung and the other lodged in the left arm. The assailant ran across Union Street and disappeared in the rear of the Armour building, police said. Pizzini is two months back in the city after spending nine months in the Erie County penitentiary for stabbing Tony Toro a year ago. Toro was cleared of the shooting, but two others are being held with connections to Toro.
1945
March 2 — A collection by the Times Herald to help servicemen write home helped inundate a Texas man with more work than he can handle. Emerson McCord of Houston has repaired 10,000 fountain pens over the last two years for servicemen, and asked for some help. Oleanders put up 2,000 pens for the man’s work — just a fraction of the 100,000 broken fountain pens the man is now sitting on. Now, with the help of a girl he trained, the pair can fix about 100 pens a day. That means it will be eight years before all the pens are fixed, and he asked residents to stop sending them for the time being.
March 7 — As the war in Europe begins to wind down, locals are still paying the ultimate price. Capt. Harry Burkett of Olean was killed in action in Germany on Feb. 21, officials report. Burkett was a member of a tank destroyer battalion with the Fourth Armored Division, where he fought across France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany. Second Lt. Glenn Panyity, pilot of a B-24 Liberator bomber, was killed Aug. 23, 1944, according to a new telegram to his family in Bradford. Meanwhile, it was reported that Lt. Alvin Wallace of Bolivar was killed in a plane crash in England on Feb. 4.
1970
March 2 — No, Archbishop Walsh High School will not be closing, said Bishop James McNulty. Speaking during the annual Catholic Charities appeal, “I have never had the slightest thought of closing it,” McNulty said. A major portion of the $6.5 million drive is for education funds. The school, which has a capacity of 500 students, is around 335 students. The decrease is believed to be due to higher tuition, $350 per student. The bishop noted that the students are attaining 14 to 24 points above qualification standards in their school studies.
March 6 — A special eight-page section of the Times Herald sends off the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to the NCAA tournament. Almost two years ago to the day, relayed sports editor Chuck Ward, Bonnies’ Billy Kalbaugh vowed “We will be back” after losing in the 1968 tournament to North Carolina. A one-year postseason suspension behind the team, the boys under Larry Weise prepare for their next title run. The team would make it all the way to the Final Four for the first (and only) time.
1995
March 5 — In a cavernous Niagara Falls Convention Center, Olean High School vented 26 years of frustration in a brilliant display to earn a Section 6 boys’ basketball title. Toppling two-time defending champ Lackawanna, 71-49, coach Jeff Anastasia credited his squad’s discipline. The team went 25-of-28 at the line, missing just two in the final quarter. Junior guard Jay Wilson went 10-for-10. Rebounding was on point, with three players grabbing more than 10. The last OHS sectional basketball title was in 1969, in Class AA.
March 8 — More than 100 people took to the streets in Little Valley to protest a lack of action over the 1994 death of Kevin King. Witnesses reported King, 28, of Olean, had been kicked several times by a group of men moments before he died in the parking lot of an East State Road restaurant. However, a grand jury originally refused to indict anyone in the killing. More than 70 of the protesters entered the lobby of the Cattaraugus County Office Building, demanding the sheriff’s office and district attorney bring charges. By the end of the year, 10 people would be charged in the case. In 1997, the majority would plead guilty, with charges dropped against two.