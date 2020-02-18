From chronicling the city’s role in the Great War to a pilot wondering how his heavily-damaged plane got him home again, from the loss of a downtown landmark to a resurgence of St. Bona basketball, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Feb. 18 — Mayor Georgia has appointed 138 men and women to help city Historian Richard Hill in working up a local war history and putting it into shape for the city’s archives. Hill requested the committee in his annual report to the city, hoping to create a source of information for future generations on those who fought and died in the war, as well as those who supported the effort in the city’s factories, stores and home vegetable patches. Dozens of area men — federalized National Guard members, volunteers and draftees alike — were killed in the conflict.
Feb. 21 — The loss of a mailbag, with contents valued at $35,000 in registered mail, has been reported to Olean police. The bag was billed from the Olean post office to the Wellsville one, but it never reached its destination. Postal inspectors believe it may have been lost on North Union Street while on its way to the Erie railroad station for transport east. The public was asked to keep a lookout, with the bag and lock numbers listed in the Olean Evening Times to help solve the case.
1945
Feb. 19 — A 9-year-old boy dropping from a second story window to spread the fire alarm was credited with saving the family of Albert Cramer of East Avenue in Bradford from a blaze shortly after midnight. Six members of the family were sleeping on the second floor, with a 1-year-old on the first floor. When Mrs. Cramer was awakened by the heat and smoke, she smashed a window and dropped her son Robert to the ground to summon aid at a neighbor’s home. All family members were rescued from the blaze. It was the second time the family had been through a house fire, with a 1943 blaze leveling their Franklin home.
Feb. 21 — Lt. William Pelton is wondering how his plane made it home. During a bombing run, the Olean native was flying over Brenner Pass — between Italy and Austria — in his North American B-25 Mitchell medium bomber when it was hit by significant anti-aircraft fire. Having to make three passes to hit the target, the plane took significant damage but stayed in the air. On the ground, a Stars and Stripes photographer captured the scene. The plane lost its right rudder, portions of the elevator and almost the entire rear gunner compartment. There was no sign of the young man who occupied the compartment, and he was listed as missing in action.
1970
Feb. 17 — It’s back. The Olean Jaycees announced they will sponsor a new father-son build-and-race Soap Box Derby this summer. The course, down Derby Hill, will lead to a $500 savings bond, a trophy and the opportunity to compete in the National Soap Box Derby for the winner. Derbies were run in Olean for five years until the early 1960s before interest waned, officials said. A film on the derbies and specs will be provided to local Boy Scout troops and to area schools to generate more interest in the three-month building projects.
Feb. 20 — Fire threatened the downtown business district and destroyed the 3 ½ story building that once housed Westbrook Commercial Academy. No one was injured in the blaze that destroyed 154-158 N. Union St., but damage to stores in the adjacent buildings is expected to be in the thousands of dollars. The blaze was the first major fire downtown in four years, after the First Methodist Church burned down in 1966. Before that, the last major downtown fire was in 1917 with the loss of Lang’s Hardware and the Palace Theatre.
1995
Feb. 18 — Despite players running high fevers with flu-like symptoms, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies men’s basketball team toppled visiting St. Joseph’s, 69-61. “This is a special group of guys,” marveled Jim Baron after watching his team come back from a 13-point deficit. The win got the 5,955 delirious Reilly Center fans on their feet for the nationally-televised game. As a result of the game, the Bonnies raised its A-10 record to 8-5 (highest in nine seasons) and its overall mark to 16-9 — the most in 11 seasons.
Feb. 19 — Terry Burdick, an 11-year-old Times Herald carrier in Wellsville, earned high praise from village police after helping a small girl get home safely. Burdick was walking along Main Street when he saw a small girl who appeared to be lost. Terry brought her to the police station, where it was learned that the girl had wandered away from the community center. The Police Benevolent Association was so grateful for the help they cut the pre-teen boy a check as a reward.