From cautioning drinkers to abstain from the bad stuff to a narrow escape from an explosion, from hundreds flocking to Wing Hollow for the Times Herald Classic to a fast start to helping the homeless for Genesis House, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Feb. 11 — The local Fraternal Order of the Eagles aerie will induct 100 new members — many local fraternal orders saw a large boom in membership following World War I — while celebrating their disregard for superstition at a “hoodoo ball” on Friday the 13th. To show their disregard, the men will dance under ladders, break up mirrors, allow black cats to onestep in front of them, as well as other stunts listed as “bad luck.” The latest Broadway hits will be first played in Olean at the ball, and electrical decorations are planned to provide a rare transformation for the hall.
Feb. 12 — Denatured alcohol will be responsible for a wholesale killing in Olean, is the fear of Police Chief John Dempsey. Empty denatured alcohol bottles are being found in all sections of the city — with Prohibition in full swing, winos and alkies are turning to potentially dangerous concoctions to get their fix. To date, several poisonings have been reported as locals mix it with soft drinks to counteract the carbolic acid, but nothing is stopping the wood alcohol, formaldehyde or mercury from potentially killing drinkers.
1945
Feb. 13 — Exploding natural gas, ignited by an electric spark, leveled the Sinclair Oil Company pumping station in Scio in the late afternoon, shattering windows in half a dozen nearby residences. No one was killed, as Paul McQueen, 37, drilling contractor from Allentown, who was in the building at the time, had a narrow escape from death as he was blown out of the collapsing structure with his clothing ablaze. He smelled natural gas leaking in the building, attempting to shut down the pump which took crude oil from a pool in Scio to the Wellsville refinery. It’s believed one of the switches he threw sparked, setting off the explosion.
Feb. 14 — The Red Cross Blood Donor Service in the area marked its third birthday today, noting that more than 5,271 pints of blood had been removed from more than 3,500 local donors to help with the war effort. With a goal of one pint per member of the military for the area, officials report that is well within striking distance. Nationwide, the Red Cross collected an average of 10 pints per day in 1944, with more than 2.75 million gallons collected that year alone. Blood products were credited with saving countless lives during the war, and following the war the practice of blood transfusions became much more common.
1970
Feb. 11 — A $2.7 million (about 19 million in 2020) high-horsepower test facility is on its way to Clark Turbo-Compressor in North Olean. Dresser Industries announced the facility will begin in mid-1972 and will be one of the most up-to-date installations in the oil producing industry. The setup will be able to test compressors upward of 11,000 hp — necessary thanks to growing power requirements in the petrochemical refining and other industries. Meanwhile, the company opened its doors for an open house to see the new Bobcat engine, capable of putting out as much as 4,000 hp in its various configurations.
Feb. 12 — Two hundred skiers are expected to turn out at the Rampage Slope at the Wing Hollow Ski Area for the Third Annual Times Herald-Wing Hollow Ski Classic in March. “There’s been a great deal of interest and enthusiasm already shown from the surrounding area,” said Leo Nenno, race chairman, who said contestants from the Cleveland and Rochester areas are expected to come down “the most challenging slope in Western New York.” With an 813-foot vertical drop, it certainly was the steepest in the region.
1995
Feb. 13 — As he comes back home to St. Bonaventure University for his school’s 75th basketball birthday, former All-American Bob Lanier gears up to take over as interim head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Head coach and GM Don Nelson, beset by sickness and stress through the season, met with team owner Chris Cohan and agreed to step down. The injury-prone club was also decimated by trades, with a 14-31 mark at the All-Star Break. Losing 30 of the previous 37 games, Lanier would take over the team and guide them to 12 wins over the next 37, leaving the team 26-56 record for the season.
Feb. 13 — The first families helped by Genesis House on South Barry Street have rave reviews for the facility. “This has been a lifesafer,” said a woman identified as Christina, who moved into the facility with her young son after she became homeless. She moved back to Olean while her husband was stationed overseas with the military, but her living arrangements fell through, falling back on help from the shelter to get back on her feet. The facility, which has since helped hundreds of women and children in a similar fashion, had only been open for a month at the time.