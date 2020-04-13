From running out of meat to remembering FDR, from planning OHS’s future to the Cuba incinerator going up in smoke, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
April 13 — A one-day supply of meat remains in Olean as a railroad strike threatens the national economy. Pennsylvania Railroad switchmen in Olean are still loyal to their road, as all who went out in the brief walkout Sunday morning are back at work. However, an embargo in major cities like New York and Chicago has crippled many shipments. Strikers are only allowing passage of foodstuffs and perishables along much of the routes, and a train from Hornell with more meat is expected shortly. The strike, organized by workers without the backing of groups like the AFL, sought higher wages as railroad owners stood accused of profiteering during the war.
April 16 — Ole Hanson, former mayor of Seattle and outspoken critic of labor unions as anarchist, drew a packed house to the Havens Theater. Noting that there was no starvation or want anywhere in the country, but blamed socialism and Bolshevism for unrest among “unruly” workers upset over long hours at low wages. He also argued that the “bad, liberty-hating alien must be deported.” Hanson, who served as mayor for less than two years, claimed to have broken the general strike of 1919, but historians disagree.
1945
April 13 — As a nation mourns, Oleanders will share their grief at the loss of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. A memorial service is set for Saturday afternoon at the Olean High School auditorium, with the Olean Ministerial Association arranging the event. Mayor Thomas Gustafson issued a proclamation calling for a citywide period of mourning for the late president at that time. City officials will gather with whatever state and local representatives can attend at city hall and proceed to the service as a group, with veterans, labor and civic organizations invited to attend. The Rev. Mr. Dietterich called for the bells and chimes of all city churches to toll, as well.
April 16 — Capt. George Lundberg, of North Second Street, led the first company moving to capture Hamm, Germany in a recent battle. Holding a bridge over the Lippe River, his unit used bazookas to break up wave after wave of fierce counterattacks. “If we had not held the bridge, we would have been in a tough spot,” he said. “But the men stood their ground, even when the Nazis came barreling down on the span in suicide missions.” Moving into the bombed-out rail station — that once was on the main line from Paris to Berlin, he noted the rubble reminded him of a western ghost town.
1970
April 13 — With city voters giving the OK for a $2.9 million bond to build a new elementary School No. 4, officials are now eyeing the need for a new high school. The current school is very solid, but unfitting for the future — it could become a new junior high school, however. Ground testing at the Thatcher site — under today’s Olean Center Mall — proved excellent, and officials think it would be “well located” for a minimum of busing. Eventually, officials would OK a plan to keep the high school, but build a junior high school down the hill to the north.
April 17 — Olean — and the nation as a whole — breathe a sigh of relief as the crippled Apollo 13 capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean. The capsule, crippled four days earlier in an explosion on the service module, made a slingshot around the moon and returned the three-man crew home safely. The men relied on stimulants to stay awake as they prepared their pre-entry checklists that morning. However, by lunchtime, they were safe aboard the helicopter carrier USS Iwo Jima as 40 million watched live on television.
1995
April 13 — We’re breathing a lot easier now,” said Richard Klein of Cuba after Cattaraugus County closed the former incinerator on Haskell Road. County officials, faced with making $10 million in investments to get the plant up to clean air standards, chose to close the plant instead. “You can look back and say it was a big mistake, but it didn’t look bad at the start,” said Klein, a member of the Allegany County Concerned Citizens group, as officials transferred the one-acre site over to Great Lakes Cheese Co. “As we became more aware of what was coming out of the stacks, it had to close.” County officials reported that, having opened in 1983, there is still about $1.2 million in debt on the facility.
April 16 — A pair of homers by St. Bonaventure’s Brian Howell led the team in a come-from-behind 11-7 win over defending Atlantic 10 champs West Virginia. In the fifth inning, a hit from Howell went to the center fielder, who dove for the ball — but lay motionless on the field for a moment after the catch. The umpire didn’t call it a catch, and an inside-the-park grand slam put the team back in the running. To dispel any rumors over his ability, Howell made sure his second homer of the day left no doubt — clobbering an 89 mph fastball off Chris Enochs, a ‘94 MLB draft pick out of high school.